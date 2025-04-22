ClickHouse is a proud sponsor of Microsoft Build 2025!

We’re excited to connect with the developer community at Microsoft Build and showcase how ClickHouse is powering real-time analytics at scale.

Stop by our booth to see how ClickHouse delivers lightning-fast performance for AI, ML, and application workloads, on prem or in the cloud. Whether you’re building modern data apps or optimizing analytics pipelines, we’ve got experts onsite to share insight.

Want to go deeper? Book a 1:1 meeting with our experts to explore how ClickHouse can accelerate your use cases on Azure and beyond.