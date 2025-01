We’re thrilled to announce that ClickHouse will be part of SCaLE 22x, the largest community-run open-source and free software conference in North America!

Join us in Pasadena from March 6-9, 2025, to explore how ClickHouse can transform your data analytics experience. Discover the power of our lightning-fast database technology, designed to elevate your data processing, optimize query performance, and simplify monitoring for logs, events, traces, and more.

Interested in learning more? Attend our session Dancing with the Pods: Live migration of a database fleet while serving millions of queries or stop by for engaging discussions with our team. Let’s talk about how ClickHouse can help solve your data challenges and revolutionize your analytics workflow.

We can’t wait to see you at SCaLE 22x in Pasadena!