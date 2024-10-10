DoubleCloud is winding down. Migrate to ClickHouse with limited-time free migration services. Contact us today ->->
ClickHouse logo
Sign in

News & Events / Webinar

ClickHouse Cloud Live Update - November 2024

Date: November 12
Time: 8 a.m PT / 11 a.m. ET / 4 p.m. BST / 5 p.m. CEST
Location: Virtual

In this Cloud Call, we're going to be covering two new features to ClickHouse Cloud: BYOC (Bring Your Own Cloud) and Compute-Compute Separation.

BYOC is a deployment model designed for users that have strict data residency and compliance requirements that make typical SaaS offerings a nonstarter. We'll go through how this works in detail, as well as doing a hands-on demo.

A production ClickHouse Cloud service includes a group of 3 ClickHouse nodes, a service URL to connect to the service, and shared object storage where the service stores all the data and metadata. Compute-compute separation lets users create multiple compute node groups, each with their own service URL, that all use the same shared object storage, and therefore the same tables, views, and so on. We'll describe the use cases for Compute-Compute and do a demo as well.

BYOC...

How to Join:

Submit the form to reserve your spot. We’ll send you a confirmation email with registration information and the live webinar link.

Hosted by

Krithika Balagurunathan

Senior Director, Product Management at ClickHouse

Zach Naimon

Principal Product Manager

Mark Needham

Product Marketing Engineer, ClickHouse

Kelly Toole

Director of Product Marketing, ClickHouse

Loading form...

Upcoming events

Big Data & AI World Asia 2024
Event
Big Data & AI World Asia 2024
Oct 10, 2024
Marina Bay Sands (Singapore)
Big Data Paris
Event
Big Data Paris
Oct 15, 2024
Paris (France)
ClickHouse Fundamentals
Free Training
ClickHouse Fundamentals
Oct 16, 2024
Zoom (Virtual)
Products
Resources
Company
Join our community
Comparisons
ClickHouse logo
Stay informed on feature releases, product roadmap, support, and cloud offerings!
Loading form...
© 2024 ClickHouse, Inc. HQ in the Bay Area, CA and Amsterdam, NL.
TrademarkPrivacySecurityLegalCookie policy