ClickHouse Cloud Live Update - November 2024

Date: November 12

Time: 8 a.m PT / 11 a.m. ET / 4 p.m. BST / 5 p.m. CEST

Location: Virtual

In this Cloud Call, we're going to be covering two new features to ClickHouse Cloud: BYOC (Bring Your Own Cloud) and Compute-Compute Separation.

BYOC is a deployment model designed for users that have strict data residency and compliance requirements that make typical SaaS offerings a nonstarter. We'll go through how this works in detail, as well as doing a hands-on demo.

A production ClickHouse Cloud service includes a group of 3 ClickHouse nodes, a service URL to connect to the service, and shared object storage where the service stores all the data and metadata. Compute-compute separation lets users create multiple compute node groups, each with their own service URL, that all use the same shared object storage, and therefore the same tables, views, and so on. We'll describe the use cases for Compute-Compute and do a demo as well.

BYOC...

