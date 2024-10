Dates: November 12, 13 and 14 at 10am PT

Duration: 4 hours daily

Cost: FREE

Registration limit: 50

You’ve heard about the power and performance of ClickHouse. Maybe you’ve even tried it yourself. In this three-day (4 hours per day) instructor-led training, you will learn how to create and deploy ClickHouse applications, model and store data efficiently, write efficient queries, and optimize query performance.

There will be both instructor-led training and hands-on labs. Note that this event has limited attendance to 50 students and is not going to be recorded. If you are unable to attend all four sessions live on the specified dates, please consider registering for a future event.

The material is presented in modules and will include: