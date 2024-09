Join us for an exclusive gathering with the ClickHouse founders where advancements meet opportunity. This invite-only luncheon brings together executives and database experts for a unique chance to engage directly with the visionary executives of ClickHouse:

Aaron Katz, Co-founder and CEO

Alexey Milovidov, Co-founder and CTO

Yury Izrailevsky, Co-founder and President

Gain firsthand insights into ClickHouse’s strategic vision in building cutting-edge technology for real-time data processing and analytics, hear about the latest developments, and participate in a dynamic Q&A session with the experts driving the company’s success. All this over a casual curated lunch.

Secure your spot today for an enlightening afternoon of discussion, networking, and discovery.