ClickHouse Happy Hour - Summer Series

Date: Thursday, August 22nd
Time: 5:00pm - 8:00pm
Location: Arlo SoHo, ART Rooftop Bar, 231 Hudson St., New York

We are excited to invite you to our 2nd ClickHouse Happy Hour Summer Series at Arlo SoHo, ART Rooftop Bar on Thursday, August 22nd from 5:00pm - 8:00pm.

This summer series is a set of unique happy hours designed to bring together data enthusiasts, tech professionals, and industry experts. Enjoy an evening of networking, knowledge sharing, delicious food, and refreshing beverages, all while taking in the breathtaking views of the city skyline.

Space is limited, so register today to secure your spot!

We hope to see you there!

Venue

Arlo SoHo, ART Rooftop Bar, 231 Hudson St.

New York

