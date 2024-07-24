ClickHouse Hong Kong Happy Hour

Following two days of insightful sessions and networking at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon + Open Source Summit + AI_dev China 2024, unwind with us over delectable food, refreshing drinks, and engaging conversations. It’s the perfect chance to learn from ClickHouse experts, mingle with industry peers, and share your database stories in a relaxed atmosphere.
Location: Dockyard @ Kerry Hotel, Level 1, 38 Hung Luen Road, Hung Hom, Hong Kong
Not planning to attend KubeCon + CloudNativeCon + Open Source Summit + AI_dev China 2024? No problem! This happy hour is open to all ClickHouse data enthusiasts in Hong Kong.
如果您没有计划参加KubeCon的会议也没有问题！我们的欢乐时光也面向所有ClickHouse爱好者开放注册！
Space is limited, so register today to secure your spot!
席位有限，先到先得！