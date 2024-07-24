ClickHouse logo
Sign in

News & Events / Event

ClickHouse Hong Kong Happy Hour

Following two days of insightful sessions and networking at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon + Open Source Summit + AI_dev China 2024, unwind with us over delectable food, refreshing drinks, and engaging conversations. It’s the perfect chance to learn from ClickHouse experts, mingle with industry peers, and share your database stories in a relaxed atmosphere.

经过在KubeCon + CloudNativeCon + Open Source Summit + AI_dev China 2024 上两天富有洞察力的会议和交流之后，请与我们一起放松，享受美味的食物、清爽的饮品和有趣的对话。这是一个向 ClickHouse 专家学习、与业内同行交流以及在轻松氛围中分享您的数据库故事的绝佳机会。

Event Details

  • Date: Thursday, August 22nd
  • Time: 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM HKT
  • Location: Dockyard @ Kerry Hotel, Level 1, 38 Hung Luen Road, Hung Hom, Hong Kong

Not planning to attend KubeCon + CloudNativeCon + Open Source Summit + AI_dev China 2024? No problem! This happy hour is open to all ClickHouse data enthusiasts in Hong Kong. 如果您没有计划参加KubeCon的会议也没有问题！我们的欢乐时光也面向所有ClickHouse爱好者开放注册！ Space is limited, so register today to secure your spot! 席位有限，先到先得！

Hosted by

ClickHouse

Team

Loading form...

Upcoming events

ClickHouse Fundamentals
Free Training
ClickHouse Fundamentals
Jul 24, 2024
Zoom (Virtual)
v24.7 Community Call
Webinar
v24.7 Community Call
Jul 30, 2024
Zoom (Virtual)
Migrating from Postgres to ClickHouse Workshop
Free Training
Migrating from Postgres to ClickHouse Workshop
Jul 31, 2024
Zoom (Virtual)
Products
Resources
Company
Join our community
Comparisons
ClickHouse logo
Stay informed on feature releases, product roadmap, support, and cloud offerings!
Loading form...
© 2024 ClickHouse, Inc. HQ in the Bay Area, CA and Amsterdam, NL.
TrademarkPrivacySecurityTerms of serviceCookie policy