ClickHouse Cloud Live Update - July 2024

Date: July 9, 2024
Time: 8 AM PDT / 11 AM EDT / 4 PM BST / 5 PM CEST
Location: Virtual

Join us live for an in-depth review of the latest ClickHouse Cloud releases, upcoming roadmap, and feature sneak peeks!

What to Expect:

In this Cloud Update call, we're going to try something different. We will focus on just a couple rather than covering all the new features we’ve released over several months.

The redesigned Cloud Console and user onboarding experience have now been rolled out to all users. We'll show you what it looks like and explain some of the thinking behind the redesign and the challenges involved in building it. In the last few months, we've added support for S3/GCS and Kinesis to ClickPipes. We'll discuss those improvements and do a demo to show you how to use them.

Q&A session where your live questions will be answered by the ClickHouse Product team.

You won’t want to miss it!

How to Join:

Submit the form to reserve your spot. We’ll send you a confirmation email with registration information and the live webinar link.

Hosted by

Kelly Toole

Product Manager, ClickHouse

Ryadh Dahimene

Senior Product Manager, ClickHouse

Mark Needham

Product Marketing Engineer, ClickHouse

