ClickHouse at Ramp

Event Details:

Tuesday, July 9th

Time: 10:00am - 2:00pm EST

Location: Ramp NYC Office, 28 W 23rd Street, NYC

ClickHouse is honored to host a technical [internal] meeting for Ramp developers/employees on Tuesday, July 9th in the New York City office from 10:00am to 2:00pm EST.

This event will be an excellent opportunity for you to learn more about Advanced ClickHouse queries, vector search optimization, cloud tuning, and how others are using us to solve their data challenges.

Whether you're new to ClickHouse or looking to deepen your understanding, this session will provide valuable insights, practical knowledge, and the ability to network with your internal colleagues.

Agenda:

9:55am - Welcome, Check-in, & Team Introductions

10:00am - Advanced query optimization

Alexey Milovidov (Founder of ClickHouse)

Melvyn Peignon (Principal Product Manager)

11:00am - Vector search optimization

Dale McDiarmid (ClickHouse Vector Search SME)

Robert Schulze (ClickHouse Vector Search SME)

12:00pm - Lunch and working session

1:00pm - Roadmap, other use cases, ClickHouse Cloud tuning

Krithika Balaguranathan (Head of ClickHouse Cloud)

Zach Naimon (Principal PM & Head of ClickHouse Cloud Console)

2:00pm - Q&A, Next steps, program concludes

Please RSVP by Monday, 7/8 to secure your spot!

We look forward to seeing you there and exploring the potential of ClickHouse together.