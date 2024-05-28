ClickHouse Cloud on Microsoft Azure: Now in Beta->

Visit Us at Monitorama

We’re thrilled to announce that we will be participating in this year’s Monitorama, the premier conference for monitoring and observability enthusiasts. Join us to learn more about where ClickHouse fits in the world of observability.

Visit ClickHouse Booth A in the Main Exhibit Hall

Live ClickHouse Presentation:

  • Speaker: Vlad Seliverstov, Observability Product Lead
  • Topic: ClickHouse Loghouse
  • Time: Monday, June 10th @ 11:35am

Why Visit Us?

At ClickHouse, we have the best foundation for your observability stack. We seamlessly integrate with OpenTelemetry, while internally using ClickHouse Cloud to power our own observability platform, where we’ve adopted OpenTelemetry components like OTel collector and OTel ClickHouse exporter.

Get in Touch

Have more questions? Want to meet with our team during the show? Complete this form and we’ll take care of the rest!

We look forward to meeting you at Monitorama 2024.

Team

