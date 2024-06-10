News & Events / Event

ClickHouse Backyard BBQ - June 2024

Event Details

Date: Thursday, June 20th
Time: 5:30pm - 8:00pm
Location: Hill Country Barbecue, 30 W 26th St., New York

We are excited to launch the “ClickHouse Backyard BBQ” Summer Series at Hill Country Barbecue on Thursday, June 20th from 5:30pm - 8:00pm.

Our summer series is a set of unique happy hours designed to bring together data enthusiasts, tech professionals, and industry experts for an evening of networking and knowledge sharing.

You’ll be able to connect with your peers, talk to industry experts, and enjoy some tasty BBQ and refreshing beverages.

Space is limited, so register today to secure your spot!

We hope to see you there!

Venue

Hill Country Barbecue, 30 W 26th St.

New York

