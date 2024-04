After a day of insightful sessions and networking, what better way to unwind than with great food, refreshing drinks, and engaging conversations? You’ll be able to relax, connect with your industry peers, and discuss the latest innovations in cloud technology in a more informal setting.

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, May 22nd

Time: 6:00pm - 8pm

Location: Tom’s Watch Bar, 1011 S, Figueroa St. Los Angeles (Plaza Patio Bar)

Space is limited, so register today to secure your spot!

We look forward to seeing you there and continuing our conversations from the summit!