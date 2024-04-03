Google Next - Las Vegas

We’re excited to announce that ClickHouse is a proud sponsor of this year’s Google Next conference in Las Vegas!

Visit us at booth #751 to gain data insights into the latest advancements in our cloud technology and learn how ClickHouse can elevate your data analytics, speed up your queries, monitor your logs, events, and traces, and more.

Looking for a more in-depth discussion? We have two of our co-founders (listed below) attending as well as some of our technical team. So if you'd like to book some time, let us know by filling the form and we'll get back to you on available slots.

Aaron Katz - CEO & Co-founder

Yury Izrailevsky - Co-Founder & President Product & Engineering

This is your opportunity to dive deeper into your specific challenges, ask questions, and discover how ClickHouse can solve your data analytics challenges.

Don't miss out on this chance to elevate your data analytics capabilities. Stop by Booth 751 or book your private meeting today. See you at Google Next in Vegas!