Introduction to ClickHouse Workshop @ AWS Munich

Date: May 3rd, 2023 Time: 9:00 - 13:00 Location: AWS Office, Oskar-von-Miller-Ring 20, 80333 München, Germany

ClickHouse is known as the most resource-efficient, open-source database for fast and large-scale analytics. Join our workshop to get a better understanding of its key features, various use cases, and how to get started (either self-hosted or in ClickHouse Cloud).

Requirements This is a beginner's introduction workshop. Some knowledge of SQL is helpful but not required. Please bring along your laptop as there will be hands-on getting started activities in ClickHouse Cloud.

Agenda

ClickHouse Introduction and Technical Overview

ClickHouse Cloud

Use Case Demo

Q&A

Networking and lunch

By registering, you acknowledge that ClickHouse will process your personal information in accordance with our Privacy Policy.