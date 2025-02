We're thrilled to announce that ClickHouse will be a gold sponsor at KubeCon London 2025, taking place from April 1-4.

Come visit us at Booth N181 to explore how ClickHouse delivers lightning-fast, cloud-native analytics at scale, and how it seamlessly integrates with Kubernetes for real-time data processing. Additionally you can visit one of our demo's in the booth or join our talks on the stages.

Interested in diving deeper? Book a meeting with our team to discuss how ClickHouse can accelerate your Kubernetes workloads!

See you in London!