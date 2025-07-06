Kevin Egan joins ClickHouse as Chief Revenue Officer to accelerate growth

ClickHouse, a leader in real-time analytics, data warehousing, observability, and AI/ML, today announced the appointment of Kevin Egan as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). With over two decades of experience building and leading enterprise sales organizations at Atlassian, Slack, Dropbox, and Salesforce, Egan will oversee ClickHouse’s global go-to-market functions as demand continues to grow.

“I’m incredibly excited to join ClickHouse at such a pivotal time,” said Egan. “As organizations navigate how to compete and thrive in the AI era, ClickHouse is emerging as the de facto database powering the real-time, scalable analytics that AI-driven applications demand. I look forward to building strong relationships not only with forward-thinking customers, but also with our channel and technology partners—working together to help businesses modernize their data infrastructure and unlock transformative outcomes with this foundational technology.”

Egan brings diverse experience scaling companies to $1B and beyond. He served most recently as Chief Sales Officer at Atlassian, overseeing global sales strategy across a multi-product portfolio. He previously held senior sales leadership roles at Salesforce, where he spent ten years helping drive global enterprise growth, and at Dropbox, where he played a key role in expanding into enterprise markets, and at Slack, where he led North American sales.

Egan’s appointment follows ClickHouse’s $350 million Series C funding round, with participation from new and existing investors, which brought the company’s valuation to $6.35 billion. The investment is supporting the expansion of ClickHouse Cloud, the company’s fully managed service, which grew over 300% during the past year and now serves over 2,000 customers across a range of industries from fintech and transportation to consumer and healthcare.

In May 2025, ClickHouse hosted its inaugural user conference, Open House, where organizations such as Tesla, OpenAI, and Anthropic shared how they use ClickHouse to analyze petabytes of data in real time. The event reflected ClickHouse’s growing presence in critical, large-scale production environments.

“I am absolutely thrilled to work with Kevin again. Having known him for over 20 years, Kevin’s proven ability to scale enterprise sales at leading software companies makes him an invaluable addition to the leadership team at our current stage of growth,” shared Aaron Katz, ClickHouse CEO. “He excels at cultivating trusted customer relationships, building world-class teams, and driving sustainable go-to-market motions. His expertise is exactly what ClickHouse needs as we continue to expand and operate at a larger scale.”

ClickHouse is a fast, open-source columnar database management system built for real-time data processing and analytics at scale. Engineered for high performance, ClickHouse Cloud delivers exceptional query speed and concurrency, making it ideal for applications that demand instant insight from massive volumes of data. As AI agents become increasingly embedded in software and are generating far more frequent and complex queries, ClickHouse brings a high-throughput, low-latency engine, purpose-built to meet this challenge. Trusted by leading companies like Sony, Tesla, Anthropic, Memorial Sloan Kettering, Lyft, and Instacart, ClickHouse helps teams unlock insights and drive smarter decisions with a scalable, efficient, and modern data platform. For more information, visit clickhouse.com.