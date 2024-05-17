Today, we are pleased to announce that the first official ClickHouse certification is now available: ClickHouse Certified Developer. This certification is a hands-on, performance-based exam that validates a subject matter expert's knowledge of ClickHouse. ClickHouse Certified Developers have proven skills in being able to model tables appropriately and effectively, insert and analyze data, and optimize queries.

What does it mean to be a "hands-on" exam? Well, it means you won't see multiple-choice, fill-in-the-blank, or true/false questions. Instead, you will be given about 10 tasks to complete in a 2-hour timeframe.

What types of tasks are on the exam? We have all of the possible exam tasks listed in the exam objectives on our ClickHouse Certification homepage. Notice the objectives are broken down into categories. For example, there is a section of tasks named "Optimizing Query Performance":

Notice one of the objectives above is "Define a projection on a table." As an example, if this task appears on the exam, you can expect to be given a table that has data in it with a prompt to define a projection on that table that satisfies a given set of criteria. You will be entering SQL commands on a terminal running clickhouse-client, so make sure you are comfortable with using the clickhouse-client.

Don't worry about memorizing the details or specific SQL commands - you can access the ClickHouse documentation during the exam. But you need to be more than just familiar with how to complete a task like “define a projection” - make sure you have actually done it before! You likely will not have time to "learn" something during the exam, so fire up a ClickHouse instance and start practicing.

The best way to prepare for the exam is to work through the 12 modules of the ClickHouse Developer training course, which is freely available on-demand in the ClickHouse Academy. This training contains helpful videos on each topic followed by hands-on labs that will give you all the practice you need to be fully prepared. The exam can be purchased on our website for $200 per attempt, and be sure to check out the Certification FAQ for more details.

And as a special bonus, we are offering a live, virtual delivery of the ClickHouse Developer course spread over 4 days on June 11, 13, 18 and 20, 2024. Registration is limited and the training will not be recorded, so please only register if you are able to attend all four days. The details and registration page can be found here.

ClickHouse Certified Developers receive a digital badge issued by Credly (a third-party digital credentialing platform) that verifies your certification and allows you to easily share it with prospective employers and on all the major social media platforms:

And there's more! You will receive your very own official ClickHouse Certified Developer t-shirt after you pass the exam, as well as stickers to show off on your laptop. You will be one of the first official ClickHouse Certified professionals, and we hope that you use that opportunity to spread your knowledge and expertise to your colleagues at work as well as the community in our public forums and events.

These are exciting times at ClickHouse. We are at the very beginning stages of a database framework that is capable of solving amazing and impressive challenges, and you can be one of the first true subject matter experts on this challenging and exciting project.