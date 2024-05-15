ClickHouse Developer Training

Dates: June 11, 13, 18, and 20th at 3 PM CEST
Duration: 3 hours daily
Cost: FREE
Registration limit: 50
You’ve heard about the power and performance of ClickHouse. Maybe you’ve even tried it yourself. In this four-day (3 hours per day) instructor-led training, you will learn how to create and deploy ClickHouse applications, model and store data efficiently, write efficient queries, and optimize query performance.
There will be both instructor-led training and hands-on labs. Note that this event has limited registration to 50 students and is not going to be recorded. If you are unable to attend all four sessions live and in-person, please consider registering for a future event.
The material is presented in modules and will include:
- Module 1: Getting Started with ClickHouse
- Module 2: ClickHouse Architecture
- Module 3: Modeling Data for ClickHouse
- Module 4: Inserting Data into ClickHouse
- Module 5: Analyzing Data with ClickHouse
- Module 6: ClickHouse Materialized Views
- Module 7: Aggregations in ClickHouse Materialized Views
- Module 8: ClickHouse Sharding and Replication
- Module 9: Joining Data in ClickHouse
- Module 10: Deleting and Updating Data in ClickHouse
- Module 11: Managing Data in ClickHouse
- Module 12: Optimizing Queries in ClickHouse