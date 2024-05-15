ClickHouse Developer Training

Dates: June 11, 13, 18, and 20th at 3 PM CEST

Duration: 3 hours daily

Cost: FREE

Registration limit: 50

You’ve heard about the power and performance of ClickHouse. Maybe you’ve even tried it yourself. In this four-day (3 hours per day) instructor-led training, you will learn how to create and deploy ClickHouse applications, model and store data efficiently, write efficient queries, and optimize query performance.

There will be both instructor-led training and hands-on labs. Note that this event has limited registration to 50 students and is not going to be recorded. If you are unable to attend all four sessions live and in-person, please consider registering for a future event.

The material is presented in modules and will include: