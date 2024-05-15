Join us for Launch Week, May 13 - 17->

ClickHouse Developer Training

Dates: June 11, 13, 18, and 20th at 3 PM CEST
Duration: 3 hours daily
Cost: FREE
Registration limit: 50

You’ve heard about the power and performance of ClickHouse. Maybe you’ve even tried it yourself. In this four-day (3 hours per day) instructor-led training, you will learn how to create and deploy ClickHouse applications, model and store data efficiently, write efficient queries, and optimize query performance.

There will be both instructor-led training and hands-on labs. Note that this event has limited registration to 50 students and is not going to be recorded. If you are unable to attend all four sessions live and in-person, please consider registering for a future event.

The material is presented in modules and will include:

  • Module 1: Getting Started with ClickHouse
  • Module 2: ClickHouse Architecture
  • Module 3: Modeling Data for ClickHouse
  • Module 4: Inserting Data into ClickHouse
  • Module 5: Analyzing Data with ClickHouse
  • Module 6: ClickHouse Materialized Views
  • Module 7: Aggregations in ClickHouse Materialized Views
  • Module 8: ClickHouse Sharding and Replication
  • Module 9: Joining Data in ClickHouse
  • Module 10: Deleting and Updating Data in ClickHouse
  • Module 11: Managing Data in ClickHouse
  • Module 12: Optimizing Queries in ClickHouse

Hosted by

T02EM6F031P-U02EPC2CWSV-d17735941118-512.png

Rich Raposa

Director, Global Learning

Pablo Musa

Principal Instructor

