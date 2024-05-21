ClickHouse Cloud on Microsoft Azure: Now in Beta->

ClickPipes is Now Generally Available

Ryadh Dahimene
Sep 26, 2023

Extracting valuable insights for real-time analytics applications often depends on the availability of fresh and clean data. Streamlined access to this data is a game changer for data-driven decision making.

Today at ClickHouse, we are thrilled to announce the general availability of ClickPipes, our continuous data ingestion service for ClickHouse Cloud.

This represents a significant milestone for ClickHouse Cloud. Since ClickPipes was initially announced mid-July in private beta, it has been used by organizations to successfully unlock real-time analytics use-cases, allowing them to ingest data easily and focus on the important part: extracting insights thanks to ClickHouse’s unparalleled performance.

For GA, we added the following features to ClickPipes:

  • Support for Confluent Cloud’s schema registry (JSON_SR)
  • Support for Amazon MSK
  • ClickPipes specific metrics, available in the details panel to display count and size of ingested data + errors if any
  • Support for more data types including FixedString, Date, DateTime, Tuple and Array, JSON
  • UI/UX and reliability improvements

clickpipes_1mn-min.gif

Key ClickPipes features include:

  • Easy and intuitive data onboarding: Setting up a new ingestion pipeline takes just a few steps. Select an incoming data source and format, tune your schema, and let your pipeline run.
  • Built for continuous ingestion: ClickPipes manages your continuous ingestion pipelines so that you don’t have to. Set up your pipeline and let us handle the rest.
  • Designed for speed and scale: ClickPipes provides the scalability you need to handle increasing data volumes, ensuring your systems can handle future demands effortlessly.
  • Unlock your real time analytics: Built leveraging our deep expertise in real time data management systems, ClickPipes handles the complexities of real time ingestion for optimal performance.

Screenshot 2023-09-26 at 12.31.29.png

Give ClickPipes a spin today!

You can find the documentation and a tutorial about how to get started here. As always, we’d love to hear your feedback and suggestions (contact us).

Links:

Get started with ClickHouse Cloud today and receive $300 in credits. At the end of your 30-day trial, continue with a pay-as-you-go plan, or contact us to learn more about our volume-based discounts. Visit our pricing page for details.

