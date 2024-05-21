ClickHouse Launches Cloud Offering For World’s Fastest OLAP Database Management System

ClickHouse, used by Cloudflare, Adevinta, Uber, and thousands of other companies, available today as a cloud offering - ClickHouse Cloud

Series B Extension financing with Thrive Capital Investment

ClickHouse Cloud achieves SOC 2 Type II compliance as it reaches general availability

ClickHouse acquires Arctype IP and team, enabling the launch of the new SQL console

Over 100 paying customers adopt ClickHouse Cloud during the two-month beta phase

SAN FRANCISCO - - December 06, 2022 - - Today, ClickHouse, Inc, creators of the online analytical processing (OLAP) database management system, announced the general availability of their newest offering, ClickHouse Cloud, a lightning-fast cloud-based database that simplifies and accelerates insights and analytics for modern digital enterprises. With no infrastructure to manage, ClickHouse Cloud architecture decouples storage and compute and scales automatically to accommodate modern workloads, so users do not have to size and tune their clusters to achieve blazing-fast query speeds. This launch includes a host of new product features, enhancing the security, reliability and usability of ClickHouse Cloud.

ClickHouse technology allows a company to turn their data into insights and innovation in near real-time, whether it's a bank trying to detect fraud or a streaming service tracking the next blockbuster. With every modern business relying on massive volumes of data, the ability to derive insights in milliseconds from petabytes of data becomes critically important. The launch of ClickHouse Cloud, available at both www.clickhouse.com and through the AWS Marketplace, allows any company to access this technology on demand for the first time.

ClickHouse Cloud is production-ready with a host of new features, including SOC 2 Type II compliance and uptime SLAs for production workloads, with a public trust center and status page that provide reassurance to customers building mission-critical data-based apps on the service. Following the successful acquisition of database client Arctype, users will benefit from a new SQL console that will enable them to connect, explore, and query their databases easily.

“The advantage of ClickHouse is speed and simplicity, and ClickHouse Cloud takes that to a new level, enabling businesses to start a service and analyze data a fraction of the cost of other solutions on the market,” said Aaron Katz, CEO of ClickHouse. “In just a few months, the ClickHouse Cloud beta has gained over 100 customers and thousands of new users spanning across developers, data analysts, marketing and other critical areas of business where data is analyzed and stored.”

"ClickHouse Cloud aligns with our desire to empower our developers to go from concept to delivery on real-time analytics use cases in days, speeding up the product innovation cycle drastically. We are thrilled to collaborate with ClickHouse Cloud when it comes to performance, scalability, and security,” says Eyal Manor, Chief Product Officer of Twilio.

Over 100 paying customers have already adopted ClickHouse Cloud during the two-month beta phase, and are experiencing the ability to focus on developing business-critical data applications without the burden of operations resources.

In addition, the serverless, production-ready ClickHouse Cloud offering adds a tier optimized for development use cases. This is tuned for smaller workloads and recognizes the importance of lower-cost services enabling rapid prototyping of new features and data products. A user can now architect, model, and experiment with ClickHouse Cloud in preparation for a full production deployment.

Alongside these fundamental product announcements, ClickHouse is delighted to further validate its market opportunity, team, and business model following fresh investment from leading technology investor Thrive Capital, as an extension to its Series B. This funding will support further investment in technology and allow ClickHouse to continue building its world-leading team of software engineers.

“ClickHouse offers the most efficient database for fast and large-scale analytics,” said Avery KIemmer, an investor at Thrive Capital. “We have long admired this team and are excited to partner with them as they launch ClickHouse Cloud to an even wider audience.”

ENDS

About ClickHouse

ClickHouse is the world's fastest and most resource-efficient online analytical column-oriented database management system. Now offered as a secure and scalable serverless offering in the cloud, ClickHouse Cloud allows anyone to effortlessly take advantage of efficient real-time analytical processing. Learn more at clickhouse.com.

Contacts

Nick Peart

VP, Marketing

[email protected]