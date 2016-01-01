On this page

Connect ClickHouse to Deepnote

Deepnote is a collaborative data notebook built for teams to discover and share insights. In addition to being Jupyter-compatible, it works in the cloud and provides you with one central place to collaborate and work on data science projects efficiently.

This guide assumes you already have a Deepnote account and that you have a running ClickHouse instance.

If you would like to explore an interactive example of querying ClickHouse from Deepnote data notebooks, click the button below to launch a template project connected to the ClickHouse playground.

Within Deepnote, select the "Integrations" overview and click on the ClickHouse tile.

Provide the connection details for your ClickHouse instance: Hostname - The hostname of your ClickHouse server. Check out this section for more information about ClickHouse hostname. Port - The HTTPS port of your ClickHouse instance. Username - Your ClickHouse username. Password - Your ClickHouse password. Database - The name of the database you would like to connect to. NOTE: If your connection is protected, you might need to allow Deepnote's IP addresses. Read more about it in Deepnote's docs. Congratulations! You have now integrated ClickHouse into Deepnote.