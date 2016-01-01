Connect ClickHouse to Deepnote

Connect ClickHouse to DeepnoteDeepnote is a collaborative data notebook built for teams to discover and share insights. In addition to being Jupyter-compatible, it works in the cloud and provides you with one central place to collaborate and work on data science projects efficiently.
This guide assumes you already have a Deepnote account and that you have a running ClickHouse instance.
Interactive example
If you would like to explore an interactive example of querying ClickHouse from Deepnote data notebooks, click the button below to launch a template project connected to the ClickHouse playground.
Connect to ClickHouse
- Within Deepnote, select the "Integrations" overview and click on the ClickHouse tile.
Provide the connection details for your ClickHouse instance:
- Hostname - The hostname of your ClickHouse server. Check out this section for more information about ClickHouse hostname.
- Port - The HTTPS port of your ClickHouse instance.
- Username - Your ClickHouse username.
- Password - Your ClickHouse password.
- Database - The name of the database you would like to connect to.
NOTE: If your connection is protected, you might need to allow Deepnote's IP addresses. Read more about it in Deepnote's docs.
Congratulations! You have now integrated ClickHouse into Deepnote.
Using ClickHouse integration.
Start by connecting to the ClickHouse integration on the right of your notebook.
Now create a new ClickHouse query block and query your database. The query results will be saved as a dataframe and stored in the variable specified in the SQL block.
You can also convert any existing SQL block to a ClickHouse block.