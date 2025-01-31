ClickHouse Cloud is Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment eligible

We are excited to announce that ClickHouse Cloud is now eligible for the Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC) program. This is a significant development as it allows ClickHouse Cloud customers to leverage their existing Microsoft Azure commit towards their usage of ClickHouse Cloud. Only a select set of services and solutions on the Azure marketplace qualify for this benefit, and our eligibility into the MACC program strongly validates the value ClickHouse Cloud brings to Azure customers.

Signing up for ClickHouse Cloud through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace already unified and streamlines the onboarding and billing process for Azure customers. The MACC eligibility takes it further by providing the following key benefits:

Simplified Internal Procurement Process: Purchasing through the Azure Marketplace streamlines the process and helps consolidate vendor relationships. The ability to use pre-committed funds allows customers to procure ClickHouse Cloud without requiring additional internal budget approvals, thus speeding up the process.

Purchasing through the Azure Marketplace streamlines the process and helps consolidate vendor relationships. The ability to use pre-committed funds allows customers to procure ClickHouse Cloud without requiring additional internal budget approvals, thus speeding up the process. Existing Budget Utilization: Customers can use Azure MACC funds to cover 100% of the cost of ClickHouse Cloud services. Allocating MACC credits towards usage of ClickHouse Cloud, maximizes the value of existing Azure investments and enables cost-effective consumption of ClickHouse Cloud leveraging negotiated discounts.

Since its General Availability launch on Azure in June 2024, ClickHouse Cloud has rapidly gained adoption across industries. Customers have leveraged its capabilities for key use cases, such as real-time analytics, data warehousing, and observability. Its high-performance and cost-effective architecture make it a preferred choice for businesses looking to extract insights from large volumes of data in real time.

ClickHouse Cloud integrates seamlessly into the Azure ecosystem. Customers can directly query data in Azure Blob Storage using the azureBlobStorage table function, or ingest data into ClickHouse Cloud via ClickPipes using a supported source such as Azure Events Hubs. We also recently launched a connector for Microsoft Power BI which enables Azure customers to build visualizations and business-level dashboards on top of data stored in ClickHouse.

Get started with ClickHouse Cloud on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace today! Sign up for a free trial and receive $300 in credits to experience the full power of ClickHouse Cloud. After your trial, continue on a pay-as-you-go (PAYG) basis or connect with our sales team to customize a plan that fits your needs at [email protected].