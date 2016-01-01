Skip to main content

azureBlobStorage Table Function

Provides a table-like interface to select/insert files in Azure Blob Storage. This table function is similar to the s3 function.

Syntax

azureBlobStorage(- connection_string|storage_account_url, container_name, blobpath, [account_name, account_key, format, compression, structure])

Arguments

  • connection_string|storage_account_url — connection_string includes account name & key (Create connection string) or you could also provide the storage account url here and account name & account key as separate parameters (see parameters account_name & account_key)
  • container_name - Container name
  • blobpath - file path. Supports following wildcards in readonly mode: *, ?, {abc,def} and {N..M} where N, M — numbers, 'abc', 'def' — strings.
  • account_name - if storage_account_url is used, then account name can be specified here
  • account_key - if storage_account_url is used, then account key can be specified here
  • format — The format of the file.
  • compression — Supported values: none, gzip/gz, brotli/br, xz/LZMA, zstd/zst. By default, it will autodetect compression by file extension. (same as setting to auto).
  • structure — Structure of the table. Format 'column1_name column1_type, column2_name column2_type, ...'.

Returned value

A table with the specified structure for reading or writing data in the specified file.

Examples

Write data into azure blob storage using the following :

INSERT INTO TABLE FUNCTION azureBlobStorage('http://azurite1:10000/devstoreaccount1', 
    'test_container', 'test_{_partition_id}.csv', 'devstoreaccount1', 'Eby8vdM02xNOcqFlqUwJPLlmEtlCDXJ1OUzFT50uSRZ6IFsuFq2UVErCz4I6tq/K1SZFPTOtr/KBHBeksoGMGw==',
    'CSV', 'auto', 'column1 UInt32, column2 UInt32, column3 UInt32') PARTITION BY column3 VALUES (1, 2, 3), (3, 2, 1), (78, 43, 3);

And then it can be read using 

SELECT * FROM azureBlobStorage('http://azurite1:10000/devstoreaccount1', 
    'test_container', 'test_1.csv', 'devstoreaccount1', 'Eby8vdM02xNOcqFlqUwJPLlmEtlCDXJ1OUzFT50uSRZ6IFsuFq2UVErCz4I6tq/K1SZFPTOtr/KBHBeksoGMGw==', 
    'CSV', 'auto', 'column1 UInt32, column2 UInt32, column3 UInt32');
┌───column1─┬────column2─┬───column3─┐
│     3     │       2    │      1    │
└───────────┴────────────┴───────────┘

or using connection_string

SELECT count(*) FROM azureBlobStorage('DefaultEndpointsProtocol=https;AccountName=devstoreaccount1;AccountKey=Eby8vdM02xNOcqFlqUwJPLlmEtlCDXJ1OUzFT50uSRZ6IFsuFq2UVErCz4I6tq/K1SZFPTOtr/KBHBeksoGMGw==;EndPointSuffix=core.windows.net',
    'test_container', 'test_3.csv', 'CSV', 'auto' , 'column1 UInt32, column2 UInt32, column3 UInt32');
┌─count()─┐
│      2  │
└─────────┘

