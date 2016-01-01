azureBlobStorage Table Function

Provides a table-like interface to select/insert files in Azure Blob Storage. This table function is similar to the s3 function.

Syntax

azureBlobStorage ( - connection_string | storage_account_url , container_name , blobpath , [ account_name , account_key , format , compression , structure ] )



Arguments

connection_string|storage_account_url — connection_string includes account name & key (Create connection string) or you could also provide the storage account url here and account name & account key as separate parameters (see parameters account_name & account_key)

— connection_string includes account name & key (Create connection string) or you could also provide the storage account url here and account name & account key as separate parameters (see parameters account_name & account_key) container_name - Container name

- Container name blobpath - file path. Supports following wildcards in readonly mode: * , ? , {abc,def} and {N..M} where N , M — numbers, 'abc' , 'def' — strings.

- file path. Supports following wildcards in readonly mode: , , and where , — numbers, , — strings. account_name - if storage_account_url is used, then account name can be specified here

- if storage_account_url is used, then account name can be specified here account_key - if storage_account_url is used, then account key can be specified here

- if storage_account_url is used, then account key can be specified here format — The format of the file.

— The format of the file. compression — Supported values: none , gzip/gz , brotli/br , xz/LZMA , zstd/zst . By default, it will autodetect compression by file extension. (same as setting to auto ).

— Supported values: , , , , . By default, it will autodetect compression by file extension. (same as setting to ). structure — Structure of the table. Format 'column1_name column1_type, column2_name column2_type, ...' .

Returned value

A table with the specified structure for reading or writing data in the specified file.

Examples

Write data into azure blob storage using the following :

INSERT INTO TABLE FUNCTION azureBlobStorage ( 'http://azurite1:10000/devstoreaccount1' ,

'test_container' , 'test_{_partition_id}.csv' , 'devstoreaccount1' , 'Eby8vdM02xNOcqFlqUwJPLlmEtlCDXJ1OUzFT50uSRZ6IFsuFq2UVErCz4I6tq/K1SZFPTOtr/KBHBeksoGMGw==' ,

'CSV' , 'auto' , 'column1 UInt32, column2 UInt32, column3 UInt32' ) PARTITION BY column3 VALUES ( 1 , 2 , 3 ) , ( 3 , 2 , 1 ) , ( 78 , 43 , 3 ) ;



And then it can be read using

SELECT * FROM azureBlobStorage ( 'http://azurite1:10000/devstoreaccount1' ,

'test_container' , 'test_1.csv' , 'devstoreaccount1' , 'Eby8vdM02xNOcqFlqUwJPLlmEtlCDXJ1OUzFT50uSRZ6IFsuFq2UVErCz4I6tq/K1SZFPTOtr/KBHBeksoGMGw==' ,

'CSV' , 'auto' , 'column1 UInt32, column2 UInt32, column3 UInt32' ) ;



┌───column1─┬────column2─┬───column3─┐

│ 3 │ 2 │ 1 │

└───────────┴────────────┴───────────┘



or using connection_string

SELECT count ( * ) FROM azureBlobStorage ( 'DefaultEndpointsProtocol=https;AccountName=devstoreaccount1;AccountKey=Eby8vdM02xNOcqFlqUwJPLlmEtlCDXJ1OUzFT50uSRZ6IFsuFq2UVErCz4I6tq/K1SZFPTOtr/KBHBeksoGMGw==;EndPointSuffix=core.windows.net' ,

'test_container' , 'test_3.csv' , 'CSV' , 'auto' , 'column1 UInt32, column2 UInt32, column3 UInt32' ) ;



┌─count()─┐

│ 2 │

└─────────┘



See Also