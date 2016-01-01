azureBlobStorage Table Function
Provides a table-like interface to select/insert files in Azure Blob Storage. This table function is similar to the s3 function.
Syntax
azureBlobStorage(- connection_string|storage_account_url, container_name, blobpath, [account_name, account_key, format, compression, structure])
Arguments
connection_string|storage_account_url— connection_string includes account name & key (Create connection string) or you could also provide the storage account url here and account name & account key as separate parameters (see parameters account_name & account_key)
container_name- Container name
blobpath- file path. Supports following wildcards in readonly mode:
*,
?,
{abc,def}and
{N..M}where
N,
M— numbers,
'abc',
'def'— strings.
account_name- if storage_account_url is used, then account name can be specified here
account_key- if storage_account_url is used, then account key can be specified here
format— The format of the file.
compression— Supported values:
none,
gzip/gz,
brotli/br,
xz/LZMA,
zstd/zst. By default, it will autodetect compression by file extension. (same as setting to
auto).
structure— Structure of the table. Format
'column1_name column1_type, column2_name column2_type, ...'.
Returned value
A table with the specified structure for reading or writing data in the specified file.
Examples
Write data into azure blob storage using the following :
INSERT INTO TABLE FUNCTION azureBlobStorage('http://azurite1:10000/devstoreaccount1',
'test_container', 'test_{_partition_id}.csv', 'devstoreaccount1', 'Eby8vdM02xNOcqFlqUwJPLlmEtlCDXJ1OUzFT50uSRZ6IFsuFq2UVErCz4I6tq/K1SZFPTOtr/KBHBeksoGMGw==',
'CSV', 'auto', 'column1 UInt32, column2 UInt32, column3 UInt32') PARTITION BY column3 VALUES (1, 2, 3), (3, 2, 1), (78, 43, 3);
And then it can be read using
SELECT * FROM azureBlobStorage('http://azurite1:10000/devstoreaccount1',
'test_container', 'test_1.csv', 'devstoreaccount1', 'Eby8vdM02xNOcqFlqUwJPLlmEtlCDXJ1OUzFT50uSRZ6IFsuFq2UVErCz4I6tq/K1SZFPTOtr/KBHBeksoGMGw==',
'CSV', 'auto', 'column1 UInt32, column2 UInt32, column3 UInt32');
┌───column1─┬────column2─┬───column3─┐
│ 3 │ 2 │ 1 │
└───────────┴────────────┴───────────┘
or using connection_string
SELECT count(*) FROM azureBlobStorage('DefaultEndpointsProtocol=https;AccountName=devstoreaccount1;AccountKey=Eby8vdM02xNOcqFlqUwJPLlmEtlCDXJ1OUzFT50uSRZ6IFsuFq2UVErCz4I6tq/K1SZFPTOtr/KBHBeksoGMGw==;EndPointSuffix=core.windows.net',
'test_container', 'test_3.csv', 'CSV', 'auto' , 'column1 UInt32, column2 UInt32, column3 UInt32');
┌─count()─┐
│ 2 │
└─────────┘
See Also