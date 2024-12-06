ClickHouse announces strategic collaboration agreement with AWS to advance real-time data analytics and generative AI innovation

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA — December 10, 2024 — ClickHouse, Inc., a leader in real-time analytics, announced today that it has signed a five-year strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS), designed to accelerate innovation in real-time data warehousing, observability, business intelligence, machine learning, and generative AI solutions.

The partnership will expand on ClickHouse’s relationship with AWS and introduce new integrations between ClickHouse Cloud and AWS services including Amazon Data Firehose, Amazon Relational Database Service (RDS), AWS Glue, and Amazon Bedrock. Together, this will make it easier for customers to build and manage high-performance analytics and generative AI applications. Additionally, this will provide customers with seamless deployment, enhanced interoperability, and optimal performance of data-intensive workloads powered by ClickHouse on AWS.

In addition to tighter integrations, ClickHouse and AWS will create new tailored industry solutions for customers ranging from finance to e-commerce to gaming. These solutions will enable organizations to harness the power of ClickHouse’s real-time analytics engine alongside AWS services to drive transformational outcomes. The two companies will also work on joint go-to-market activities to empower enterprises with advanced tools to extract actionable insights from their data at scale.

“The reliable infrastructure and global reach of AWS were crucial for the successful launch of ClickHouse Cloud,” said Aaron Katz, CEO of ClickHouse. “Our AWS Marketplace listing significantly expanded our customer reach, while the AWS Partner Network helped us engage with enterprise clients. This led to 150% incremental growth in our customer base on AWS Marketplace in 2024. Now with the strategic collaboration agreement, we strengthen focus on integrations, joint solutions and go-to-market activities to help customers unlock the full potential of their data and drive innovation in their respective industries.”

“We continue to invest in helping growth-stage companies, like ClickHouse, leverage AWS infrastructure, resources, and services like AWS Marketplace to rapidly grow and scale their businesses,” said Julia Chen, Vice President AWS Partner Core. “By integrating ClickHouse Cloud with AWS services such as Amazon Bedrock, customers can leverage the strength of both companies to more easily build advanced real-time applications, such as instant fraud detection, adaptive user experiences, and dynamic operational intelligence—unlocking new possibilities to stay ahead in today’s competitive landscape.”

Helping customers get the best business value from their data lake and data analytics investments is central to the collaboration between ClickHouse and AWS. Since launching ClickHouse Cloud on AWS in 2022, thousands of ClickHouse deployments have already been created, supporting joint customers ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies. Every day, ClickHouse customers on AWS run over 2 billion queries scanning over 1.5 quadrillion records on top of 50 petabytes of data.

"By migrating our analytics workloads to ClickHouse Cloud on AWS we simplified the integration with data residing in AWS, achieved significant improvement in query performance, and project much lower annual costs. This has let us build new features faster that help our customers better understand their consumers and how their engagement strategies are performing," said Jon Hyman, Cofounder and Chief Technology Officer at Braze [NASDAQ: BRZE].

This collaboration underscores the value of ClickHouse and AWS to provide flexibility and unlock greater business value for customers across industries. For more information please visit: www.clickhouse.com

About ClickHouse #

ClickHouse is a fast, open-source columnar database management system that allows for real-time data processing and analytics. Engineered for high performance, ClickHouse Cloud delivers exceptional query speed, making it an ideal solution for handling large volumes of data. Trusted by leading companies like Lyft, Deutsche Bank, and LangChain, ClickHouse Cloud enables businesses to gain critical insights and drive decision-making with its scalable, efficient, and robust data infrastructure. For more information, visit clickhouse.com.