ClickHouse and Alibaba Cloud: Revolutionizing Data Analytics in China

Yury Izrailevsky
Apr 26, 2024

Recently, we announced the partnership between Alibaba Cloud and ClickHouse. In that post, my co-founder Aaron Katz said:

ClickHouse is already a hugely popular analytical database in China; this partnership enables us to scale with a local partner to serve the 1000s of ClickHouse users across Asia. We are delighted users across Asia will be able to access the same level of service and support from Alibaba Cloud that the users of ClickHouse Cloud have come to expect.

This week, in an announcement webinar he said:

I am excited to further the strategic partnership that we formed with Alibaba Cloud early in 2023. We are announcing the GA of a new offering to the Chinese and international markets, a first party service within AliCloud that we are calling ApsaraDB for ClickHouse or ClickHouse Enterprise Edition.

This announcement is the culmination of an immense amount of effort from the ClickHouse team, Alibaba team, and the community broadly. And, this collaboration is set to transform the landscape of data analytics in China and marks a significant milestone for both of us.

DAYU7845-opq622155207 (1).jpg

At the heart of this release is the fusion of ClickHouse's lightning-fast performance and the robust infrastructure of Alibaba Cloud. This powerful combination promises to revolutionize the way data is managed and analyzed, enabling organizations to derive actionable insights and make informed decisions with greater speed and accuracy.

Our team takes immense pride in the collaborative efforts that have led to this partnership. It underscores our dedication to pushing the boundaries of data technology and providing our customers with the tools they need to thrive in an increasingly data-driven world.

I’ve had the opportunity to visit China, and speak about ClickHouse, at several conferences and have been amazed by the commitment to real-time analytics, data at scale, and the importance of the database.

DAYU7876-opq622160801.jpg

As we embark on this journey together, we invite you to stay tuned for exciting developments and opportunities that lie ahead. Together, we are poised to redefine the possibilities of data analytics in China and beyond.

Join us as we write the next chapter in the evolution of data technology. If you are interested in learning more, check out the product listing on AliCloud.

