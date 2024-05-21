Announcing GenAI powered query suggestions in ClickHouse Cloud

We are pleased to announce the general availability of GenAI-powered query suggestions in the ClickHouse Cloud query console. Users of ClickHouse Cloud can now write queries as natural language questions and leave the query console to convert these to SQL queries based on the context of the available tables.

Generative AI and Large Language Models (LLM) are a hot topic of late. Many of us will have used services, such as ChatGPT, to make our daily working practices more efficient. The emergence of these technologies has no less impacted the work of a data analyst, engineer, or database administrator. While the ability for LLMs to write SQL has been known for some time, services such as ChatGPT can be imprecise and prone to generate less than correct queries unless provided with context. By integrating ChatGPT APIs directly into Cloud’s SQL console, we are to provide the tables and their respective schemas as context to any query - thus improving the accuracy and usefulness of responses.

Users of all levels of SQL experience can benefit from this feature. As well as lowering the barrier for non-technical users to write queries against ClickHouse, experienced SQL experts can improve their productivity and utilize the query assistant to provide the basis for complex questions or just syntax they can’t quite remember :)

An an example, consider the following table schema from our commonly used UK house price paid dataset:

CREATE TABLE default.uk_price_paid ( `price` UInt32, ` date ` Date , `postcode1` LowCardinality(String), `postcode2` LowCardinality(String), `type` Enum8( 'other' = 0 , 'terraced' = 1 , 'semi-detached' = 2 , 'detached' = 3 , 'flat' = 4 ), `is_new` UInt8, `duration` Enum8( 'unknown' = 0 , 'freehold' = 1 , 'leasehold' = 2 ), `addr1` String, `addr2` String, `street` LowCardinality(String), `locality` LowCardinality(String), `town` LowCardinality(String), `district` LowCardinality(String), `county` LowCardinality(String) ) ENGINE = MergeTree() ORDER BY (postcode1, postcode2, addr1, addr2)

Let’s say we want to run a year-by-year analysis of transaction volume and value on this table. We can simply enter a prompt like:

Show me the total price and total number of all uk_price_paid transactions by year

As we can see, the LLM returns a valid query:

While query suggestions may not always be perfect, they can still provide the basis from which a user can iterate. As well as providing the ability to write queries from just a description, the service also provides a quick means to correct queries - fixing syntax based on the context of the error provided by ClickHouse.

Consider the following:

SELECT startOfYear( date ) as year , countIf(price < 1000000 ) as small_transactions, countIf(price >= 1000000 ) as large_transactions FROM uk_price_paid WHERE twon = 'LONDON' GROUP BY year ORDER BY year ASC

This query has a couple of different issues - startOfYear is not a valid ClickHouse function and twon is a typo (should be town ). Running this query will throw an error:

In-line with the error message, we can click the ‘Fix query’ button to ask the LLM for help debugging this query:

From the diff, we can see that the LLM has correctly identified and fixed both issues in this query. Simply click ‘Apply’ to commit the changes and re-run the query:

