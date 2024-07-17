ClickHouse logo
Sign in

Blog / Community

July 2024 Newsletter

author avatar
ClickHouse Team
Jul 16, 2024

Welcome to the July ClickHouse newsletter, which will round up what’s happened in real-time data warehouses over the last month.

This month, we have optimal table sorting in the 24.6 release, tracking vessels with ClickHouse & Grafana, and tactics for optimizing CPU usage when running ClickHouse.

 

Inside this issue

 

Featured community member

This month's featured community member is taiyang-li (李扬)

202407-featuredmember.png

taiyang-li is a frequent contributor to the ClickHouse database, regularly contributing pull requests that improve ClickHouse’s performance and string processing capabilities. In just the last few months, he’s committed code that let the -UTF8 functions handle strings containing only ASCII characters, fixed concat to accept empty arguments, and improved the compatibility of the upper/lowerUTF8 functions. And if you’ve noticed that the splitByRegexp, coalesce, or ifNotNull functions are quicker, you can also thank taiyang-li for that!

Follow Taiyang-Li on GitHub

 

Upcoming events

 

24.6 release

24_06_cd46491ba9.png

The latest release of ClickHouse saw the introduction of optimal table sorting. We can use this setting on table creation, and when ingesting data, after sorting by ORDER BY key, ClickHouse will automatically sort data to achieve the best compression. We also had a beta release of chDB that lets you query Pandas DataFrames directly, and functions for Hilbert Curves were added.

Read the release post

 

How to track vessels with Python, ClickHouse, and Grafana

vessel.jpg

Ignacio Van Droogenbroeck has written a cool blog post on tracking vessels in San Franciso and Buenos Aires.  He shows how to get the data from AisStream’s WebSockets API into ClickHouse and then creates a series of visualizations using Grafana.

Read the blog post

 

ClickHouse MergeTree Engine

mergetree.png

Tôi là Duyệt has started writing blog posts about using ClickHouse in Kubernetes. A recent post explores the default MergeTree table engine. Tôi explains what happens when data is ingested into a table using this engine. He then goes through how to use it, including inserting data, supported data types, and column modifiers.

Read the blog post

 

Optimizing ClickHouse: Tactics that worked for highlight.io

cpu-wait.png

highlight.io is an open-source, full-stack Monitoring Platform. It ingests 100 TB of observability per month, much of which goes into ClickHouse. CTO Vadim Korolik has written a blog post sharing their lessons on optimizing ClickHouse to reduce CPU load. 

Read the blog post

 

ClickHouse Cloud updates: July 2024

cloud-highlights.png

Did you know that we publish a ClickHouse Cloud Changelog every fortnight? In the latest version, we announced the availability of ClickHouse Cloud on Microsoft Azure and a new Query Logs Insights UI to make it easier to debug your queries. The Prometheus endpoints for metrics is also in Private Preview.

View the changelog

 

Video corner: Import patterns

Mark Needham has recorded several videos demonstrating import patterns with ClickHouse:

  • Deriving columns from other columns shows how to use the DEFAULT, ALIAS, and MATERIALIZED column modifiers
  • Next, we learn about the EPHEMERAL column modifier, which is used when we don’t want to store a column but rather have that column referenced by the other column modifiers.
  • Finally, we use the Null Table Engine to route incoming data to different destination tables based on filtering criteria.

 

Post of the month

Our favorite post this month was by anhtho, who’s using ClickHouse to analyze billing data.

Read the post

tweet-1807761150001688797-july224.png

Share this post

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay informed on feature releases, product roadmap, support, and cloud offerings!
Loading form...

Recent posts

Building A User-Facing Dashboard With ClickHouse and Luzmo
Engineering
Building A User-Facing Dashboard With ClickHouse and Luzmo
Luzmo · Jul 17, 2024
Enhanced ClickHouse Cloud Monitoring with Prometheus
Product
Enhanced ClickHouse Cloud Monitoring with Prometheus
The ClickHouse Team · Jul 16, 2024
ClickHouse Release 24.6
Engineering
ClickHouse Release 24.6
The ClickHouse Team · Jul 11, 2024
Follow us
Twitter imageSlack imageGitHub image
Telegram imageMeetup imageRss image
Products
Resources
Company
Join our community
Comparisons
ClickHouse logo
Stay informed on feature releases, product roadmap, support, and cloud offerings!
Loading form...
© 2024 ClickHouse, Inc. HQ in the Bay Area, CA and Amsterdam, NL.
TrademarkPrivacySecurityTerms of serviceCookie policy