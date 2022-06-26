ClickHouse Information Security Addendum

Last modified on November 20, 2023

This Addendum sets forth the technical and organizational measures for the protection of Content processed by ClickHouse Cloud (if applicable) or data (if any) provided by Customer to ClickHouse in connection with the delivery of Support Services (if applicable) (collectively “Customer Information”). Capitalized terms not defined in this Addendum shall have the meanings set forth in the applicable agreement between Customer and ClickHouse for the delivery of ClickHouse Cloud and/or Support Services (the “Agreement”).

ClickHouse shall maintain an information security program that is designed to protect the security, confidentiality, and integrity of Customer Information (the "ClickHouse Information Security Program"). The ClickHouse Information Security Program will be implemented on an organization-wide basis. The ClickHouse Information Security Program will be designed to ensure ClickHouse’s compliance with data protection laws and regulations applicable to ClickHouse’s performance under the applicable Agreement (including any Data Processing Addendum), and shall include the safeguards set below, which substantially conform to the ISO/IEC 27002 control framework (the “ClickHouse Information Security Controls”).