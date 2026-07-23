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Descripción

Se diferencia del formato TabSeparatedWithNamesAndTypes en que las filas se escriben sin caracteres de escape.
Al procesar este formato, no se permiten tabulaciones ni saltos de línea en ningún campo.

Ejemplo de uso

Inserción de datos

Usa el siguiente archivo TSV, llamado football.tsv:
Inserte los datos:

Lectura de datos

Lea los datos con el formato TabSeparatedRawWithNamesAndTypes:
La salida estará en formato delimitado por tabulaciones, con dos filas de encabezado para los nombres de las columnas y los tipos:

Ajustes de formato

Última modificación el 23 de julio de 2026