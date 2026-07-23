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Descripción

Se diferencia del formato TabSeparatedWithNames en que las filas se escriben sin usar caracteres de escape.
Al analizar este formato, no se permiten tabulaciones ni saltos de línea dentro de cada campo.

Ejemplo de uso

Inserción de datos

Usa el siguiente archivo TSV, llamado football.tsv:
Inserte los datos:

Leer datos

Lea los datos con el formato TabSeparatedRawWithNames:
La salida estará en un formato separado por tabulaciones con una línea de encabezado:

Ajustes de formato

Última modificación el 23 de julio de 2026