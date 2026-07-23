|Entrada
|Salida
|Alias
|✔
|✔
TSVRawWithNames,
RawWithNames
Se diferencia del formato
Descripción
TabSeparatedWithNames
en que las filas se escriben sin usar caracteres de escape.
Al analizar este formato, no se permiten tabulaciones ni saltos de línea dentro de cada campo.
Ejemplo de uso
Usa el siguiente archivo TSV, llamado
Inserción de datos
football.tsv:
Inserte los datos:
date season home_team away_team home_team_goals away_team_goals
2022-04-30 2021 Sutton United Bradford City 1 4
2022-04-30 2021 Swindon Town Barrow 2 1
2022-04-30 2021 Tranmere Rovers Oldham Athletic 2 0
2022-05-02 2021 Port Vale Newport County 1 2
2022-05-02 2021 Salford City Mansfield Town 2 2
2022-05-07 2021 Barrow Northampton Town 1 3
2022-05-07 2021 Bradford City Carlisle United 2 0
2022-05-07 2021 Bristol Rovers Scunthorpe United 7 0
2022-05-07 2021 Exeter City Port Vale 0 1
2022-05-07 2021 Harrogate Town A.F.C. Sutton United 0 2
2022-05-07 2021 Hartlepool United Colchester United 0 2
2022-05-07 2021 Leyton Orient Tranmere Rovers 0 1
2022-05-07 2021 Mansfield Town Forest Green Rovers 2 2
2022-05-07 2021 Newport County Rochdale 0 2
2022-05-07 2021 Oldham Athletic Crawley Town 3 3
2022-05-07 2021 Stevenage Borough Salford City 4 2
2022-05-07 2021 Walsall Swindon Town 0 3
INSERT INTO football FROM INFILE 'football.tsv' FORMAT TabSeparatedRawWithNames;
Lea los datos con el formato
Leer datos
TabSeparatedRawWithNames:
La salida estará en un formato separado por tabulaciones con una línea de encabezado:
SELECT *
FROM football
FORMAT TabSeparatedRawWithNames
date season home_team away_team home_team_goals away_team_goals
2022-04-30 2021 Sutton United Bradford City 1 4
2022-04-30 2021 Swindon Town Barrow 2 1
2022-04-30 2021 Tranmere Rovers Oldham Athletic 2 0
2022-05-02 2021 Port Vale Newport County 1 2
2022-05-02 2021 Salford City Mansfield Town 2 2
2022-05-07 2021 Barrow Northampton Town 1 3
2022-05-07 2021 Bradford City Carlisle United 2 0
2022-05-07 2021 Bristol Rovers Scunthorpe United 7 0
2022-05-07 2021 Exeter City Port Vale 0 1
2022-05-07 2021 Harrogate Town A.F.C. Sutton United 0 2
2022-05-07 2021 Hartlepool United Colchester United 0 2
2022-05-07 2021 Leyton Orient Tranmere Rovers 0 1
2022-05-07 2021 Mansfield Town Forest Green Rovers 2 2
2022-05-07 2021 Newport County Rochdale 0 2
2022-05-07 2021 Oldham Athletic Crawley Town 3 3
2022-05-07 2021 Stevenage Borough Salford City 4 2
2022-05-07 2021 Walsall Swindon Town 0 3