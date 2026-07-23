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Descripción

Se diferencia del formato TabSeparated en que las filas se escriben sin caracteres de escape.
Al procesar este formato, no se permiten tabulaciones ni saltos de línea dentro de cada campo.
Para comparar el formato TabSeparatedRaw con el formato RawBlob, consulte: Comparación de formatos Raw

Ejemplo de uso

Inserción de datos

Usa el siguiente archivo TSV, llamado football.tsv:
Inserta los datos:

Lectura de datos

Lea los datos con el formato TabSeparatedRaw:
La salida estará en formato separado por tabuladores:

Ajustes de formato

Última modificación el 23 de julio de 2026