|Entrada
|Salida
|Alias
|✔
|✔
TSVRaw,
Raw
Se diferencia del formato
Descripción
TabSeparated en que las filas se escriben sin caracteres de escape.
Para comparar el formato
Al procesar este formato, no se permiten tabulaciones ni saltos de línea dentro de cada campo.
TabSeparatedRaw con el formato
RawBlob, consulte: Comparación de formatos Raw
Ejemplo de uso
Usa el siguiente archivo TSV, llamado
Inserción de datos
football.tsv:
Inserta los datos:
2022-04-30 2021 Sutton United Bradford City 1 4
2022-04-30 2021 Swindon Town Barrow 2 1
2022-04-30 2021 Tranmere Rovers Oldham Athletic 2 0
2022-05-02 2021 Port Vale Newport County 1 2
2022-05-02 2021 Salford City Mansfield Town 2 2
2022-05-07 2021 Barrow Northampton Town 1 3
2022-05-07 2021 Bradford City Carlisle United 2 0
2022-05-07 2021 Bristol Rovers Scunthorpe United 7 0
2022-05-07 2021 Exeter City Port Vale 0 1
2022-05-07 2021 Harrogate Town A.F.C. Sutton United 0 2
2022-05-07 2021 Hartlepool United Colchester United 0 2
2022-05-07 2021 Leyton Orient Tranmere Rovers 0 1
2022-05-07 2021 Mansfield Town Forest Green Rovers 2 2
2022-05-07 2021 Newport County Rochdale 0 2
2022-05-07 2021 Oldham Athletic Crawley Town 3 3
2022-05-07 2021 Stevenage Borough Salford City 4 2
2022-05-07 2021 Walsall Swindon Town 0 3
INSERT INTO football FROM INFILE 'football.tsv' FORMAT TabSeparatedRaw;
Lea los datos con el formato
Lectura de datos
TabSeparatedRaw:
La salida estará en formato separado por tabuladores:
SELECT *
FROM football
FORMAT TabSeparatedRaw
2022-04-30 2021 Sutton United Bradford City 1 4
2022-04-30 2021 Swindon Town Barrow 2 1
2022-04-30 2021 Tranmere Rovers Oldham Athletic 2 0
2022-05-02 2021 Port Vale Newport County 1 2
2022-05-02 2021 Salford City Mansfield Town 2 2
2022-05-07 2021 Barrow Northampton Town 1 3
2022-05-07 2021 Bradford City Carlisle United 2 0
2022-05-07 2021 Bristol Rovers Scunthorpe United 7 0
2022-05-07 2021 Exeter City Port Vale 0 1
2022-05-07 2021 Harrogate Town A.F.C. Sutton United 0 2
2022-05-07 2021 Hartlepool United Colchester United 0 2
2022-05-07 2021 Leyton Orient Tranmere Rovers 0 1
2022-05-07 2021 Mansfield Town Forest Green Rovers 2 2
2022-05-07 2021 Newport County Rochdale 0 2
2022-05-07 2021 Oldham Athletic Crawley Town 3 3
2022-05-07 2021 Stevenage Borough Salford City 4 2
2022-05-07 2021 Walsall Swindon Town 0 3