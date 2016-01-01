Spark JDBC
One of the most used data sources supported by Spark is JDBC. In this section, we will provide details on how to use the ClickHouse official JDBC connector with Spark.
Read data
- Java
- Scala
- Python
- SparkSQL
public static void main(String[] args) {
// Initialize Spark session
SparkSession spark = SparkSession.builder().appName("example").master("local").getOrCreate();
String jdbcURL = "jdbc:ch://localhost:8123/default";
String query = "select * from example_table where id > 2";
//---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
// Load the table from ClickHouse using jdbc method
//---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Properties jdbcProperties = new Properties();
jdbcProperties.put("user", "default");
jdbcProperties.put("password", "123456");
Dataset<Row> df1 = spark.read().jdbc(jdbcURL, String.format("(%s)", query), jdbcProperties);
df1.show();
//---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
// Load the table from ClickHouse using load method
//---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dataset<Row> df2 = spark.read()
.format("jdbc")
.option("url", jdbcURL)
.option("user", "default")
.option("password", "123456")
.option("query", query)
.load();
df2.show();
// Stop the Spark session
spark.stop();
}
object ReadData extends App {
// Initialize Spark session
val spark: SparkSession = SparkSession.builder.appName("example").master("local").getOrCreate
val jdbcURL = "jdbc:ch://localhost:8123/default"
val query: String = "select * from example_table where id > 2"
//---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
// Load the table from ClickHouse using jdbc method
//---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
val connectionProperties = new Properties()
connectionProperties.put("user", "default")
connectionProperties.put("password", "123456")
val df1: Dataset[Row] = spark.read.
jdbc(jdbcURL, s"($query)", connectionProperties)
df1.show()
//---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
// Load the table from ClickHouse using load method
//---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
val df2: Dataset[Row] = spark.read
.format("jdbc")
.option("url", jdbcURL)
.option("user", "default")
.option("password", "123456")
.option("query", query)
.load()
df2.show()
// Stop the Spark session// Stop the Spark session
spark.stop()
}
from pyspark.sql import SparkSession
jar_files = [
"jars/clickhouse-jdbc-X.X.X-SNAPSHOT-all.jar"
]
# Initialize Spark session with JARs
spark = SparkSession.builder \
.appName("example") \
.master("local") \
.config("spark.jars", ",".join(jar_files)) \
.getOrCreate()
url = "jdbc:ch://localhost:8123/default"
user = "your_user"
password = "your_password"
query = "select * from example_table where id > 2"
driver = "com.clickhouse.jdbc.ClickHouseDriver"
df = (spark.read
.format('jdbc')
.option('driver', driver)
.option('url', url)
.option('user', user)
.option('password', password).option(
'query', query).load())
df.show()
CREATE TEMPORARY VIEW jdbcTable
USING org.apache.spark.sql.jdbc
OPTIONS (
url "jdbc:ch://localhost:8123/default",
dbtable "schema.tablename",
user "username",
password "password",
driver "com.clickhouse.jdbc.ClickHouseDriver"
);
SELECT * FROM jdbcTable;
Write data
- Java
- Scala
- Python
- SparkSQL
public static void main(String[] args) {
// Initialize Spark session
SparkSession spark = SparkSession.builder().appName("example").master("local").getOrCreate();
// JDBC connection details
String jdbcUrl = "jdbc:ch://localhost:8123/default";
Properties jdbcProperties = new Properties();
jdbcProperties.put("user", "default");
jdbcProperties.put("password", "123456");
// Create a sample DataFrame
StructType schema = new StructType(new StructField[]{
DataTypes.createStructField("id", DataTypes.IntegerType, false),
DataTypes.createStructField("name", DataTypes.StringType, false)
});
List<Row> rows = new ArrayList<Row>();
rows.add(RowFactory.create(1, "John"));
rows.add(RowFactory.create(2, "Doe"));
Dataset<Row> df = spark.createDataFrame(rows, schema);
//---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
// Write the df to ClickHouse using the jdbc method
//---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
df.write()
.mode(SaveMode.Append)
.jdbc(jdbcUrl, "example_table", jdbcProperties);
//---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
// Write the df to ClickHouse using the save method
//---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
df.write()
.format("jdbc")
.mode("append")
.option("url", jdbcUrl)
.option("dbtable", "example_table")
.option("user", "default")
.option("password", "123456")
.option("SaveMode", "append")
.save();
// Stop the Spark session
spark.stop();
}
object WriteData extends App {
val spark: SparkSession = SparkSession.builder.appName("example").master("local").getOrCreate
// JDBC connection details
val jdbcUrl: String = "jdbc:ch://localhost:8123/default"
val jdbcProperties: Properties = new Properties
jdbcProperties.put("user", "default")
jdbcProperties.put("password", "123456")
// Create a sample DataFrame
val rows = Seq(Row(1, "John"), Row(2, "Doe"))
val schema = List(
StructField("id", DataTypes.IntegerType, nullable = false),
StructField("name", StringType, nullable = true)
)
val df: DataFrame = spark.createDataFrame(
spark.sparkContext.parallelize(rows),
StructType(schema)
)
//---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------//---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
// Write the df to ClickHouse using the jdbc method// Write the df to ClickHouse using the jdbc method
//---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------//---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
df.write
.mode(SaveMode.Append)
.jdbc(jdbcUrl, "example_table", jdbcProperties)
//---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------//---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
// Write the df to ClickHouse using the save method// Write the df to ClickHouse using the save method
//---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------//---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
df.write
.format("jdbc")
.mode("append")
.option("url", jdbcUrl)
.option("dbtable", "example_table")
.option("user", "default")
.option("password", "123456")
.option("SaveMode", "append")
.save()
// Stop the Spark session// Stop the Spark session
spark.stop()
}
from pyspark.sql import SparkSession
from pyspark.sql import Row
jar_files = [
"jars/clickhouse-jdbc-X.X.X-SNAPSHOT-all.jar"
]
# Initialize Spark session with JARs
spark = SparkSession.builder \
.appName("example") \
.master("local") \
.config("spark.jars", ",".join(jar_files)) \
.getOrCreate()
# Create DataFrame
data = [Row(id=11, name="John"), Row(id=12, name="Doe")]
df = spark.createDataFrame(data)
url = "jdbc:ch://localhost:8123/default"
user = "your_user"
password = "your_password"
driver = "com.clickhouse.jdbc.ClickHouseDriver"
# Write DataFrame to ClickHouse
df.write \
.format("jdbc") \
.option("driver", driver) \
.option("url", url) \
.option("user", user) \
.option("password", password) \
.option("dbtable", "example_table") \
.mode("append") \
.save()
CREATE TEMPORARY VIEW jdbcTable
USING org.apache.spark.sql.jdbc
OPTIONS (
url "jdbc:ch://localhost:8123/default",
dbtable "schema.tablename",
user "username",
password "password",
driver "com.clickhouse.jdbc.ClickHouseDriver"
);
-- resultTable could be created with df.createTempView or with SparkSQL
INSERT INTO TABLE jdbcTable
SELECT * FROM resultTable;
Parallelism
When using Spark JDBC, Spark reads the data using a single partition. To achieve higher concurrency, you must specify
partitionColumn,
lowerBound,
upperBound, and
numPartitions, which describe how to partition the table when
reading in parallel from multiple workers.
Please visit Apache Spark's official documentation for more information
on JDBC configurations.
JDBC Limitations
- As of today, you can insert data using JDBC only into existing tables (currently there is no way to auto create the table on DF insertion, as Spark does with other connectors).