Integrating Amazon Kinesis with ClickHouse Cloud

Select the Data Sources button on the left-side menu and click on "Set up a ClickPipe"

Fill out the form by providing your ClickPipe with a name, a description (optional), your IAM role or credentials, and other connection details.

Select Kinesis Stream and starting offset. The UI will display a sample document from the selected source (Kafka topic, etc).

In the next step, you can select whether you want to ingest data into a new ClickHouse table or reuse an existing one. Follow the instructions in the screen to modify your table name, schema, and settings. You can see a real-time preview of your changes in the sample table at the top.

You can also customize the advanced settings using the controls provided