Integrating Amazon Glue with ClickHouse
Amazon Glue is a fully managed, serverless data integration service provided by Amazon Web Services (AWS). It simplifies the process of discovering, preparing, and transforming data for analytics, machine learning, and application development.
Although there is no Glue ClickHouse connector available yet, the official JDBC connector can be leveraged to connect and integrate with ClickHouse:
import com.amazonaws.services.glue.util.Job
import com.amazonaws.services.glue.util.GlueArgParser
import com.amazonaws.services.glue.GlueContext
import org.apache.spark.SparkContext
import org.apache.spark.sql.SparkSession
import org.apache.spark.sql.DataFrame
import scala.collection.JavaConverters._
import com.amazonaws.services.glue.log.GlueLogger
// Initialize Glue job
object GlueJob {
def main(sysArgs: Array[String]) {
val sc: SparkContext = new SparkContext()
val glueContext: GlueContext = new GlueContext(sc)
val spark: SparkSession = glueContext.getSparkSession
val logger = new GlueLogger
import spark.implicits._
// @params: [JOB_NAME]
val args = GlueArgParser.getResolvedOptions(sysArgs, Seq("JOB_NAME").toArray)
Job.init(args("JOB_NAME"), glueContext, args.asJava)
// JDBC connection details
val jdbcUrl = "jdbc:ch://{host}:{port}/{schema}"
val jdbcProperties = new java.util.Properties()
jdbcProperties.put("user", "default")
jdbcProperties.put("password", "*******")
jdbcProperties.put("driver", "com.clickhouse.jdbc.ClickHouseDriver")
// Load the table from ClickHouse
val df: DataFrame = spark.read.jdbc(jdbcUrl, "my_table", jdbcProperties)
// Show the Spark df, or use it for whatever you like
df.show()
// Commit the job
Job.commit()
}
}
For more details, please visit our Spark & JDBC documentation.