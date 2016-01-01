Skip to main content

Overview


ClickHouse provides several approaches for handling JSON, each with its respective pros and cons and usage. In this guide, we will cover how to load JSON and design your schema optimally. This guide consists of the following sections:

Important: A new JSON type will be released soon

This guide considers existing techniques for handling JSON. A new JSON type is being actively developed and will be available soon. You can track the progress of this feature by following this GitHub issue. This new data type will replace the existing deprecated Object Data Type (alias JSON).