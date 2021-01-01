Integrating Apache Spark with ClickHouse
Apache Spark Apache Spark™ is a multi-language engine for executing data engineering, data science, and machine learning on single-node machines or clusters.
Requirements
- Java 8 or 17
- Scala 2.12 or 2.13
- Apache Spark 3.3 or 3.4 or 3.5
Compatible Matrix
|Version
|Compatible Spark Versions
|ClickHouse JDBC version
|main
|Spark 3.3, 3.4, 3.5
|0.6.0
|0.7.3
|Spark 3.3, 3.4
|0.4.6
|0.6.0
|Spark 3.3
|0.3.2-patch11
|0.5.0
|Spark 3.2, 3.3
|0.3.2-patch11
|0.4.0
|Spark 3.2, 3.3
|Not depend on
|0.3.0
|Spark 3.2, 3.3
|Not depend on
|0.2.1
|Spark 3.2
|Not depend on
|0.1.2
|Spark 3.2
|Not depend on
Get the Library
Download the Library
The name pattern of binary jar is
clickhouse-spark-runtime-${spark_binary_version}_${scala_binary_version}-${version}.jar
you can find all available released jars under Maven Central Repository and all daily build SNAPSHOT jars under Sonatype OSS Snapshots Repository.
Import as Dependency
Gradle
dependencies {
implementation("com.github.housepower:clickhouse-spark-runtime-{{ spark_binary_version }}_{{ scala_binary_version }}:{{ stable_version }}")
implementation("com.clickhouse:clickhouse-jdbc:{{ clickhouse_jdbc_version }}:all") { transitive = false }
}
Add the following repository if you want to use SNAPSHOT version.
repositries {
maven { url = "https://oss.sonatype.org/content/repositories/snapshots" }
}
Maven
<dependency>
<groupId>com.github.housepower</groupId>
<artifactId>clickhouse-spark-runtime-{{ spark_binary_version }}_{{ scala_binary_version }}</artifactId>
<version>{{ stable_version }}</version>
</dependency>
<dependency>
<groupId>com.clickhouse</groupId>
<artifactId>clickhouse-jdbc</artifactId>
<classifier>all</classifier>
<version>{{ clickhouse_jdbc_version }}</version>
<exclusions>
<exclusion>
<groupId>*</groupId>
<artifactId>*</artifactId>
</exclusion>
</exclusions>
</dependency>
Add the following repository if you want to use SNAPSHOT version.
<repositories>
<repository>
<id>sonatype-oss-snapshots</id>
<name>Sonatype OSS Snapshots Repository</name>
<url>https://oss.sonatype.org/content/repositories/snapshots</url>
</repository>
</repositories>
Play with Spark SQL
Note: For SQL-only use cases, Apache Kyuubi is recommended for Production.
Launch Spark SQL CLI
$SPARK_HOME/bin/spark-sql \
--conf spark.sql.catalog.clickhouse=xenon.clickhouse.ClickHouseCatalog \
--conf spark.sql.catalog.clickhouse.host=${CLICKHOUSE_HOST:-127.0.0.1} \
--conf spark.sql.catalog.clickhouse.protocol=http \
--conf spark.sql.catalog.clickhouse.http_port=${CLICKHOUSE_HTTP_PORT:-8123} \
--conf spark.sql.catalog.clickhouse.user=${CLICKHOUSE_USER:-default} \
--conf spark.sql.catalog.clickhouse.password=${CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD:-} \
--conf spark.sql.catalog.clickhouse.database=default \
--jars /path/clickhouse-spark-runtime-{{ spark_binary_version }}_{{ scala_binary_version }}:{{ stable_version }}.jar,/path/clickhouse-jdbc-{{ clickhouse_jdbc_version }}-all.jar
The following argument
--jars /path/clickhouse-spark-runtime-{{ spark_binary_version }}_{{ scala_binary_version }}:{{ stable_version }}.jar,/path/clickhouse-jdbc-{{ clickhouse_jdbc_version }}-all.jar
can be replaced by
--repositories https://{maven-cental-mirror or private-nexus-repo} \
--packages com.github.housepower:clickhouse-spark-runtime-{{ spark_binary_version }}_{{ scala_binary_version }}:{{ stable_version }},com.clickhouse:clickhouse-jdbc:{{ clickhouse_jdbc_version }}:all
to avoid copying jar to your Spark client node.
Operations
Basic operations, e.g. create database, create table, write table, read table, etc.
spark-sql> use clickhouse;
Time taken: 0.016 seconds
spark-sql> create database if not exists test_db;
Time taken: 0.022 seconds
spark-sql> show databases;
default
system
test_db
Time taken: 0.289 seconds, Fetched 3 row(s)
spark-sql> CREATE TABLE test_db.tbl_sql (
> create_time TIMESTAMP NOT NULL,
> m INT NOT NULL COMMENT 'part key',
> id BIGINT NOT NULL COMMENT 'sort key',
> value STRING
> ) USING ClickHouse
> PARTITIONED BY (m)
> TBLPROPERTIES (
> engine = 'MergeTree()',
> order_by = 'id',
> settings.index_granularity = 8192
> );
Time taken: 0.242 seconds
spark-sql> insert into test_db.tbl_sql values
> (timestamp'2021-01-01 10:10:10', 1, 1L, '1'),
> (timestamp'2022-02-02 10:10:10', 2, 2L, '2')
> as tabl(create_time, m, id, value);
Time taken: 0.276 seconds
spark-sql> select * from test_db.tbl_sql;
2021-01-01 10:10:10 1 1 1
2022-02-02 10:10:10 2 2 2
Time taken: 0.116 seconds, Fetched 2 row(s)
spark-sql> insert into test_db.tbl_sql select * from test_db.tbl_sql;
Time taken: 1.028 seconds
spark-sql> insert into test_db.tbl_sql select * from test_db.tbl_sql;
Time taken: 0.462 seconds
spark-sql> select count(*) from test_db.tbl_sql;
6
Time taken: 1.421 seconds, Fetched 1 row(s)
spark-sql> select * from test_db.tbl_sql;
2021-01-01 10:10:10 1 1 1
2021-01-01 10:10:10 1 1 1
2021-01-01 10:10:10 1 1 1
2022-02-02 10:10:10 2 2 2
2022-02-02 10:10:10 2 2 2
2022-02-02 10:10:10 2 2 2
Time taken: 0.123 seconds, Fetched 6 row(s)
spark-sql> delete from test_db.tbl_sql where id = 1;
Time taken: 0.129 seconds
spark-sql> select * from test_db.tbl_sql;
2022-02-02 10:10:10 2 2 2
2022-02-02 10:10:10 2 2 2
2022-02-02 10:10:10 2 2 2
Time taken: 0.101 seconds, Fetched 3 row(s)
Play with Spark Shell
Launch Spark Shell
$SPARK_HOME/bin/spark-shell \
--conf spark.sql.catalog.clickhouse=xenon.clickhouse.ClickHouseCatalog \
--conf spark.sql.catalog.clickhouse.host=${CLICKHOUSE_HOST:-127.0.0.1} \
--conf spark.sql.catalog.clickhouse.protocol=http \
--conf spark.sql.catalog.clickhouse.http_port=${CLICKHOUSE_HTTP_PORT:-8123} \
--conf spark.sql.catalog.clickhouse.user=${CLICKHOUSE_USER:-default} \
--conf spark.sql.catalog.clickhouse.password=${CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD:-} \
--conf spark.sql.catalog.clickhouse.database=default \
--jars /path/clickhouse-spark-runtime-{{ spark_binary_version }}_{{ scala_binary_version }}:{{ stable_version }}.jar,/path/clickhouse-jdbc-{{ clickhouse_jdbc_version }}-all.jar
Operations
Basic operations, e.g. create database, create table, write table, read table, etc.
scala> spark.sql("use clickhouse")
res0: org.apache.spark.sql.DataFrame = []
scala> spark.sql("create database test_db")
res1: org.apache.spark.sql.DataFrame = []
scala> spark.sql("show databases").show
+---------+
|namespace|
+---------+
| default|
| system|
| test_db|
+---------+
scala> spark.sql("""
| CREATE TABLE test_db.tbl (
| create_time TIMESTAMP NOT NULL,
| m INT NOT NULL COMMENT 'part key',
| id BIGINT NOT NULL COMMENT 'sort key',
| value STRING
| ) USING ClickHouse
| PARTITIONED BY (m)
| TBLPROPERTIES (
| engine = 'MergeTree()',
| order_by = 'id',
| settings.index_granularity = 8192
| )
| """)
res2: org.apache.spark.sql.DataFrame = []
scala> :paste
// Entering paste mode (ctrl-D to finish)
spark.createDataFrame(Seq(
("2021-01-01 10:10:10", 1L, "1"),
("2022-02-02 10:10:10", 2L, "2")
)).toDF("create_time", "id", "value")
.withColumn("create_time", to_timestamp($"create_time"))
.withColumn("m", month($"create_time"))
.select($"create_time", $"m", $"id", $"value")
.writeTo("test_db.tbl")
.append
// Exiting paste mode, now interpreting.
scala> spark.table("test_db.tbl").show
+-------------------+---+---+-----+
| create_time| m| id|value|
+-------------------+---+---+-----+
|2021-01-01 10:10:10| 1| 1| 1|
|2022-02-02 10:10:10| 2| 2| 2|
+-------------------+---+---+-----+
scala> spark.sql("DELETE FROM test_db.tbl WHERE id=1")
res3: org.apache.spark.sql.DataFrame = []
scala> spark.table("test_db.tbl").show
+-------------------+---+---+-----+
| create_time| m| id|value|
+-------------------+---+---+-----+
|2022-02-02 10:10:10| 2| 2| 2|
+-------------------+---+---+-----+
Execute ClickHouse native SQL.
scala> val options = Map(
| "host" -> "clickhouse",
| "protocol" -> "http",
| "http_port" -> "8123",
| "user" -> "default",
| "password" -> ""
| )
scala> val sql = """
| |CREATE TABLE test_db.person (
| | id Int64,
| | name String,
| | age Nullable(Int32)
| |)
| |ENGINE = MergeTree()
| |ORDER BY id
| """.stripMargin
scala> spark.executeCommand("xenon.clickhouse.ClickHouseCommandRunner", sql, options)
scala> spark.sql("show tables in clickhouse_s1r1.test_db").show
+---------+---------+-----------+
|namespace|tableName|isTemporary|
+---------+---------+-----------+
| test_db| person| false|
+---------+---------+-----------+
scala> spark.table("clickhouse_s1r1.test_db.person").printSchema
root
|-- id: long (nullable = false)
|-- name: string (nullable = false)
|-- age: integer (nullable = true)