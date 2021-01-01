Skip to main content

Integrating Apache Spark with ClickHouse

Apache Spark Apache Spark™ is a multi-language engine for executing data engineering, data science, and machine learning on single-node machines or clusters.

Requirements

  • Java 8 or 17
  • Scala 2.12 or 2.13
  • Apache Spark 3.3 or 3.4 or 3.5

Compatible Matrix

VersionCompatible Spark VersionsClickHouse JDBC version
mainSpark 3.3, 3.4, 3.50.6.0
0.7.3Spark 3.3, 3.40.4.6
0.6.0Spark 3.30.3.2-patch11
0.5.0Spark 3.2, 3.30.3.2-patch11
0.4.0Spark 3.2, 3.3Not depend on
0.3.0Spark 3.2, 3.3Not depend on
0.2.1Spark 3.2Not depend on
0.1.2Spark 3.2Not depend on

Get the Library

Download the Library

The name pattern of binary jar is

clickhouse-spark-runtime-${spark_binary_version}_${scala_binary_version}-${version}.jar

you can find all available released jars under Maven Central Repository and all daily build SNAPSHOT jars under Sonatype OSS Snapshots Repository.

Import as Dependency

Gradle

dependencies {
  implementation("com.github.housepower:clickhouse-spark-runtime-{{ spark_binary_version }}_{{ scala_binary_version }}:{{ stable_version }}")
  implementation("com.clickhouse:clickhouse-jdbc:{{ clickhouse_jdbc_version }}:all") { transitive = false }
}

Add the following repository if you want to use SNAPSHOT version.

repositries {
  maven { url = "https://oss.sonatype.org/content/repositories/snapshots" }
}

Maven

<dependency>
  <groupId>com.github.housepower</groupId>
  <artifactId>clickhouse-spark-runtime-{{ spark_binary_version }}_{{ scala_binary_version }}</artifactId>
  <version>{{ stable_version }}</version>
</dependency>
<dependency>
  <groupId>com.clickhouse</groupId>
  <artifactId>clickhouse-jdbc</artifactId>
  <classifier>all</classifier>
  <version>{{ clickhouse_jdbc_version }}</version>
  <exclusions>
    <exclusion>
      <groupId>*</groupId>
      <artifactId>*</artifactId>
    </exclusion>
  </exclusions>
</dependency>

Add the following repository if you want to use SNAPSHOT version.

<repositories>
  <repository>
    <id>sonatype-oss-snapshots</id>
    <name>Sonatype OSS Snapshots Repository</name>
    <url>https://oss.sonatype.org/content/repositories/snapshots</url>
  </repository>
</repositories>

Play with Spark SQL

Note: For SQL-only use cases, Apache Kyuubi is recommended for Production.

Launch Spark SQL CLI

$SPARK_HOME/bin/spark-sql \
  --conf spark.sql.catalog.clickhouse=xenon.clickhouse.ClickHouseCatalog \
  --conf spark.sql.catalog.clickhouse.host=${CLICKHOUSE_HOST:-127.0.0.1} \
  --conf spark.sql.catalog.clickhouse.protocol=http \
  --conf spark.sql.catalog.clickhouse.http_port=${CLICKHOUSE_HTTP_PORT:-8123} \
  --conf spark.sql.catalog.clickhouse.user=${CLICKHOUSE_USER:-default} \
  --conf spark.sql.catalog.clickhouse.password=${CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD:-} \
  --conf spark.sql.catalog.clickhouse.database=default \
  --jars /path/clickhouse-spark-runtime-{{ spark_binary_version }}_{{ scala_binary_version }}:{{ stable_version }}.jar,/path/clickhouse-jdbc-{{ clickhouse_jdbc_version }}-all.jar

can be replaced by

  --jars /path/clickhouse-spark-runtime-{{ spark_binary_version }}_{{ scala_binary_version }}:{{ stable_version }}.jar,/path/clickhouse-jdbc-{{ clickhouse_jdbc_version }}-all.jar

can be replaced by

  --repositories https://{maven-cental-mirror or private-nexus-repo} \
  --packages com.github.housepower:clickhouse-spark-runtime-{{ spark_binary_version }}_{{ scala_binary_version }}:{{ stable_version }},com.clickhouse:clickhouse-jdbc:{{ clickhouse_jdbc_version }}:all

to avoid copying jar to your Spark client node.

Operations

Basic operations, e.g. create database, create table, write table, read table, etc.

spark-sql> use clickhouse;
Time taken: 0.016 seconds

spark-sql> create database if not exists test_db;
Time taken: 0.022 seconds

spark-sql> show databases;
default
system
test_db
Time taken: 0.289 seconds, Fetched 3 row(s)

spark-sql> CREATE TABLE test_db.tbl_sql (
         >   create_time TIMESTAMP NOT NULL,
         >   m           INT       NOT NULL COMMENT 'part key',
         >   id          BIGINT    NOT NULL COMMENT 'sort key',
         >   value       STRING
         > ) USING ClickHouse
         > PARTITIONED BY (m)
         > TBLPROPERTIES (
         >   engine = 'MergeTree()',
         >   order_by = 'id',
         >   settings.index_granularity = 8192
         > );
Time taken: 0.242 seconds

spark-sql> insert into test_db.tbl_sql values
         > (timestamp'2021-01-01 10:10:10', 1, 1L, '1'),
         > (timestamp'2022-02-02 10:10:10', 2, 2L, '2')
         > as tabl(create_time, m, id, value);
Time taken: 0.276 seconds

spark-sql> select * from test_db.tbl_sql;
2021-01-01 10:10:10 1   1   1
2022-02-02 10:10:10 2   2   2
Time taken: 0.116 seconds, Fetched 2 row(s)

spark-sql> insert into test_db.tbl_sql select * from test_db.tbl_sql;
Time taken: 1.028 seconds

spark-sql> insert into test_db.tbl_sql select * from test_db.tbl_sql;
Time taken: 0.462 seconds

spark-sql> select count(*) from test_db.tbl_sql;
6
Time taken: 1.421 seconds, Fetched 1 row(s)

spark-sql> select * from test_db.tbl_sql;
2021-01-01 10:10:10 1   1   1
2021-01-01 10:10:10 1   1   1
2021-01-01 10:10:10 1   1   1
2022-02-02 10:10:10 2   2   2
2022-02-02 10:10:10 2   2   2
2022-02-02 10:10:10 2   2   2
Time taken: 0.123 seconds, Fetched 6 row(s)

spark-sql> delete from test_db.tbl_sql where id = 1;
Time taken: 0.129 seconds

spark-sql> select * from test_db.tbl_sql;
2022-02-02 10:10:10 2   2   2
2022-02-02 10:10:10 2   2   2
2022-02-02 10:10:10 2   2   2
Time taken: 0.101 seconds, Fetched 3 row(s)

Play with Spark Shell

Launch Spark Shell

$SPARK_HOME/bin/spark-shell \
  --conf spark.sql.catalog.clickhouse=xenon.clickhouse.ClickHouseCatalog \
  --conf spark.sql.catalog.clickhouse.host=${CLICKHOUSE_HOST:-127.0.0.1} \
  --conf spark.sql.catalog.clickhouse.protocol=http \
  --conf spark.sql.catalog.clickhouse.http_port=${CLICKHOUSE_HTTP_PORT:-8123} \
  --conf spark.sql.catalog.clickhouse.user=${CLICKHOUSE_USER:-default} \
  --conf spark.sql.catalog.clickhouse.password=${CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD:-} \
  --conf spark.sql.catalog.clickhouse.database=default \
  --jars /path/clickhouse-spark-runtime-{{ spark_binary_version }}_{{ scala_binary_version }}:{{ stable_version }}.jar,/path/clickhouse-jdbc-{{ clickhouse_jdbc_version }}-all.jar

can be replaced by

  --jars /path/clickhouse-spark-runtime-{{ spark_binary_version }}_{{ scala_binary_version }}:{{ stable_version }}.jar,/path/clickhouse-jdbc-{{ clickhouse_jdbc_version }}-all.jar

can be replaced by

  --repositories https://{maven-cental-mirror or private-nexus-repo} \
  --packages com.github.housepower:clickhouse-spark-runtime-{{ spark_binary_version }}_{{ scala_binary_version }}:{{ stable_version }},com.clickhouse:clickhouse-jdbc:{{ clickhouse_jdbc_version }}:all

to avoid copying jar to your Spark client node.

Operations

Basic operations, e.g. create database, create table, write table, read table, etc.

scala> spark.sql("use clickhouse")
res0: org.apache.spark.sql.DataFrame = []

scala> spark.sql("create database test_db")
res1: org.apache.spark.sql.DataFrame = []

scala> spark.sql("show databases").show
+---------+
|namespace|
+---------+
|  default|
|   system|
|  test_db|
+---------+

scala> spark.sql("""
     | CREATE TABLE test_db.tbl (
     |   create_time TIMESTAMP NOT NULL,
     |   m           INT       NOT NULL COMMENT 'part key',
     |   id          BIGINT    NOT NULL COMMENT 'sort key',
     |   value       STRING
     | ) USING ClickHouse
     | PARTITIONED BY (m)
     | TBLPROPERTIES (
     |   engine = 'MergeTree()',
     |   order_by = 'id',
     |   settings.index_granularity = 8192
     | )
     | """)
res2: org.apache.spark.sql.DataFrame = []

scala> :paste
// Entering paste mode (ctrl-D to finish)

spark.createDataFrame(Seq(
    ("2021-01-01 10:10:10", 1L, "1"),
    ("2022-02-02 10:10:10", 2L, "2")
)).toDF("create_time", "id", "value")
    .withColumn("create_time", to_timestamp($"create_time"))
    .withColumn("m", month($"create_time"))
    .select($"create_time", $"m", $"id", $"value")
    .writeTo("test_db.tbl")
    .append

// Exiting paste mode, now interpreting.

scala> spark.table("test_db.tbl").show
+-------------------+---+---+-----+
|        create_time|  m| id|value|
+-------------------+---+---+-----+
|2021-01-01 10:10:10|  1|  1|    1|
|2022-02-02 10:10:10|  2|  2|    2|
+-------------------+---+---+-----+

scala> spark.sql("DELETE FROM test_db.tbl WHERE id=1")
res3: org.apache.spark.sql.DataFrame = []

scala> spark.table("test_db.tbl").show
+-------------------+---+---+-----+
|        create_time|  m| id|value|
+-------------------+---+---+-----+
|2022-02-02 10:10:10|  2|  2|    2|
+-------------------+---+---+-----+

Execute ClickHouse native SQL.

scala> val options = Map(
     |     "host" -> "clickhouse",
     |     "protocol" -> "http",
     |     "http_port" -> "8123",
     |     "user" -> "default",
     |     "password" -> ""
     | )

scala> val sql = """
     | |CREATE TABLE test_db.person (
     | |  id    Int64,
     | |  name  String,
     | |  age Nullable(Int32)
     | |)
     | |ENGINE = MergeTree()
     | |ORDER BY id
     | """.stripMargin

scala> spark.executeCommand("xenon.clickhouse.ClickHouseCommandRunner", sql, options) 

scala> spark.sql("show tables in clickhouse_s1r1.test_db").show
+---------+---------+-----------+
|namespace|tableName|isTemporary|
+---------+---------+-----------+
|  test_db|   person|      false|
+---------+---------+-----------+

scala> spark.table("clickhouse_s1r1.test_db.person").printSchema
root
 |-- id: long (nullable = false)
 |-- name: string (nullable = false)
 |-- age: integer (nullable = true)