Skip to main content

JDBC Driver

clickhouse-jdbc implements the standard JDBC interface. Being built on top of clickhouse-client, it provides additional features like custom type mapping, transaction support, and standard synchronous UPDATE and DELETE statements, etc., so that it can be easily used with legacy applications and tools.

Note
Latest JDBC (0.6.5) version uses Client-V1

clickhouse-jdbc API is synchronous, and generally, it has more overheads(e.g., SQL parsing and type mapping/conversion, etc.). Consider clickhouse-client when performance is critical or if you prefer a more direct way to access ClickHouse.

Environment requirements

Setup

<!-- https://mvnrepository.com/artifact/com.clickhouse/clickhouse-jdbc -->
<dependency>
    <groupId>com.clickhouse</groupId>
    <artifactId>clickhouse-jdbc</artifactId>
    <version>0.6.5</version>
    <!-- use uber jar with all dependencies included, change classifier to http for smaller jar -->
    <classifier>all</classifier>    
</dependency>

Since version 0.5.0, we are using Apache HTTP Client that's packed the Client. Since there is not a shared version of the package, you need to add a logger as a dependency.

<!-- https://mvnrepository.com/artifact/org.slf4j/slf4j-api -->
<dependency>
    <groupId>org.slf4j</groupId>
    <artifactId>slf4j-api</artifactId>
    <version>2.0.16</version>
</dependency>

Configuration

Driver Class: com.clickhouse.jdbc.ClickHouseDriver

URL Syntax: jdbc:(ch|clickhouse)[:<protocol>]://endpoint1[,endpoint2,...][/<database>][?param1=value1&param2=value2][#tag1,tag2,...], for example:

  • jdbc:ch://localhost is same as jdbc:clickhouse:http://localhost:8123
  • jdbc:ch:https://localhost is same as jdbc:clickhouse:http://localhost:8443?ssl=true&sslmode=STRICT
  • jdbc:ch:grpc://localhost is same as jdbc:clickhouse:grpc://localhost:9100

Connection Properties:

PropertyDefaultDescription
continueBatchOnErrorfalseWhether to continue batch processing when error occurred
createDatabaseIfNotExistfalseWhether to create database if it does not exist
custom_http_headerscomma separated custom http headers, for example: User-Agent=client1,X-Gateway-Id=123
custom_http_paramscomma separated custom http query parameters, for example: extremes=0,max_result_rows=100
nullAsDefault00 - treat null value as is and throw exception when inserting null into non-nullable column; 1 - treat null value as is and disable null-check for inserting; 2 - replace null to default value of corresponding data type for both query and insert
jdbcCompliancetrueWhether to support standard synchronous UPDATE/DELETE and fake transaction
typeMappingsCustomize mapping between ClickHouse data type and Java class, which will affect result of both getColumnType() and getObject(Class<?>). For example: UInt128=java.lang.String,UInt256=java.lang.String
wrapperObjectfalseWhether getObject() should return java.sql.Array / java.sql.Struct for Array / Tuple.

Note: please refer to JDBC specific configuration for more.

Supported data types

JDBC Driver supports same data formats as client library does.

Note
  • AggregatedFunction - ⚠️ does not support SELECT * FROM table ...
  • Decimal - SET output_format_decimal_trailing_zeros=1 in 21.9+ for consistency
  • Enum - can be treated as both string and integer
  • UInt64 - mapped to long (in client-v1)

Creating Connection

String url = "jdbc:ch://my-server/system"; // use http protocol and port 8123 by default

Properties properties = new Properties();

ClickHouseDataSource dataSource = new ClickHouseDataSource(url, properties);
try (Connection conn = dataSource.getConnection("default", "password");
    Statement stmt = conn.createStatement()) {
}

Simple Statement


try (Connection conn = dataSource.getConnection(...);
    Statement stmt = conn.createStatement()) {
    ResultSet rs = stmt.executeQuery("select * from numbers(50000)");
    while(rs.next()) {
        // ...
    }
}

Insert

Note
  • Use PreparedStatement instead of Statement

It's easier to use but slower performance compare to input function (see below):

try (PreparedStatement ps = conn.prepareStatement("insert into mytable(* except (description))")) {
    ps.setString(1, "test"); // id
    ps.setObject(2, LocalDateTime.now()); // timestamp
    ps.addBatch(); // parameters will be write into buffered stream immediately in binary format
    ...
    ps.executeBatch(); // stream everything on-hand into ClickHouse
}

With input table function

An option with great performance characteristics:

try (PreparedStatement ps = conn.prepareStatement(
    "insert into mytable select col1, col2 from input('col1 String, col2 DateTime64(3), col3 Int32')")) {
    // The column definition will be parsed so the driver knows there are 3 parameters: col1, col2 and col3
    ps.setString(1, "test"); // col1
    ps.setObject(2, LocalDateTime.now()); // col2, setTimestamp is slow and not recommended
    ps.setInt(3, 123); // col3
    ps.addBatch(); // parameters will be write into buffered stream immediately in binary format
    ...
    ps.executeBatch(); // stream everything on-hand into ClickHouse
}

Insert with placeholders

This option is recommended only for small inserts because it would require a long SQL expression (that will be parsed on client side and it will consume CPU & Memory): 

try (PreparedStatement ps = conn.prepareStatement("insert into mytable values(trim(?),?,?)")) {
    ps.setString(1, "test"); // id
    ps.setObject(2, LocalDateTime.now()); // timestamp
    ps.setString(3, null); // description
    ps.addBatch(); // append parameters to the query
    ...
    ps.executeBatch(); // issue the composed query: insert into mytable values(...)(...)...(...)
}

Handling DateTime and time zones

Please to use java.time.LocalDateTime or java.time.OffsetDateTime instead of java.sql.Timestamp, and java.time.LocalDate instead of java.sql.Date.

try (PreparedStatement ps = conn.prepareStatement("select date_time from mytable where date_time > ?")) {
    ps.setObject(2, LocalDateTime.now());
    ResultSet rs = ps.executeQuery();
    while(rs.next()) {
        LocalDateTime dateTime = (LocalDateTime) rs.getObject(1);
    }
    ...
}

Handling AggregateFunction

Note

As of now, only groupBitmap is supported.

// batch insert using input function
try (ClickHouseConnection conn = newConnection(props);
        Statement s = conn.createStatement();
        PreparedStatement stmt = conn.prepareStatement(
                "insert into test_batch_input select id, name, value from input('id Int32, name Nullable(String), desc Nullable(String), value AggregateFunction(groupBitmap, UInt32)')")) {
    s.execute("drop table if exists test_batch_input;"
            + "create table test_batch_input(id Int32, name Nullable(String), value AggregateFunction(groupBitmap, UInt32))engine=Memory");
    Object[][] objs = new Object[][] {
            new Object[] { 1, "a", "aaaaa", ClickHouseBitmap.wrap(1, 2, 3, 4, 5) },
            new Object[] { 2, "b", null, ClickHouseBitmap.wrap(6, 7, 8, 9, 10) },
            new Object[] { 3, null, "33333", ClickHouseBitmap.wrap(11, 12, 13) }
    };
    for (Object[] v : objs) {
        stmt.setInt(1, (int) v[0]);
        stmt.setString(2, (String) v[1]);
        stmt.setString(3, (String) v[2]);
        stmt.setObject(4, v[3]);
        stmt.addBatch();
    }
    int[] results = stmt.executeBatch();
    ...
}

// use bitmap as query parameter
try (PreparedStatement stmt = conn.prepareStatement(
    "SELECT bitmapContains(my_bitmap, toUInt32(1)) as v1, bitmapContains(my_bitmap, toUInt32(2)) as v2 from {tt 'ext_table'}")) {
    stmt.setObject(1, ClickHouseExternalTable.builder().name("ext_table")
            .columns("my_bitmap AggregateFunction(groupBitmap,UInt32)").format(ClickHouseFormat.RowBinary)
            .content(new ByteArrayInputStream(ClickHouseBitmap.wrap(1, 3, 5).toBytes()))
            .asTempTable()
            .build());
    ResultSet rs = stmt.executeQuery();
    Assert.assertTrue(rs.next());
    Assert.assertEquals(rs.getInt(1), 1);
    Assert.assertEquals(rs.getInt(2), 0);
    Assert.assertFalse(rs.next());
}

Configuring HTTP library

The ClickHouse JDBC connector supports three HTTP libraries: HttpClient, HttpURLConnection, and Apache HttpClient.

Note

HttpClient is only supported in JDK 11 or above.

The JDBC driver uses HttpClient by default. You can change the HTTP library used by the ClickHouse JDBC connector by setting the following property:

properties.setProperty("http_connection_provider", "APACHE_HTTP_CLIENT");

Here is a full list of the corresponding values:

Property ValueHTTP Library
HTTP_CLIENTHTTPClient
HTTP_URL_CONNECTIONHttpURLConnection
APACHE_HTTP_CLIENTApache HttpClient

Connect to ClickHouse with SSL

To establish a secure JDBC connection to ClickHouse using SSL, you need to configure your JDBC properties to include SSL parameters. This typically involves specifying SSL properties such as sslmode and sslrootcert in your JDBC URL or Properties object.

SSL Properties

NameDefault ValueOptional ValuesDescription
sslfalsetrue, falseWhether to enable SSL/TLS for the connection
sslmodestrictstrict, noneWhether to verify SSL/TLS certificate
sslrootcertPath to SSL/TLS root certificates
sslcertPath to SSL/TLS certificate
sslkeyRSA key in PKCS#8 format
key_store_typeJKS, PKCS12Specifies the type or format of the keystore/truststore file
trust_storePath to the truststore file
key_store_passwordPassword needed to access the keystore file specified in the keystore config

These properties ensure that your Java application communicates with the ClickHouse server over an encrypted connection, enhancing data security during transmission.

  String url = "jdbc:ch://your-server:8443/system";

  Properties properties = new Properties();
  properties.setProperty("ssl", "true");
  properties.setProperty("sslmode", "strict"); // NONE to trust all servers; STRICT for trusted only
  properties.setProperty("sslrootcert", "/mine.crt");
  try (Connection con = DriverManager
          .getConnection(url, properties)) {

      try (PreparedStatement stmt = con.prepareStatement(

          // place your code here

      }
  }

Resolving JDBC Timeout on Large Inserts

When performing large inserts in ClickHouse with long execution times, you may encounter JDBC timeout errors like:

Caused by: java.sql.SQLException: Read timed out, server myHostname [uri=https://hostname.aws.clickhouse.cloud:8443]

These errors can disrupt the data insertion process and affect system stability. To address this issue you need to adjust a few timeout settings in the client's OS.

Mac OS

On Mac OS, the following settings can be adjusted to resolve the issue:

  • net.inet.tcp.keepidle: 60000
  • net.inet.tcp.keepintvl: 45000
  • net.inet.tcp.keepinit: 45000
  • net.inet.tcp.keepcnt: 8
  • net.inet.tcp.always_keepalive: 1

Linux

On Linux, the equivalent settings alone may not resolve the issue. Additional steps are required due to the differences in how Linux handles socket keep-alive settings. Follow these steps:

  1. Adjust the following Linux kernel parameters in /etc/sysctl.conf or a related configuration file:

    • net.inet.tcp.keepidle: 60000
    • net.inet.tcp.keepintvl: 45000
    • net.inet.tcp.keepinit: 45000
    • net.inet.tcp.keepcnt: 8
    • net.inet.tcp.always_keepalive: 1
    • net.ipv4.tcp_keepalive_intvl: 75
    • net.ipv4.tcp_keepalive_probes: 9
    • net.ipv4.tcp_keepalive_time: 60 (You may consider lowering this value from the default 300 seconds)

  2. After modifying the kernel parameters, apply the changes by running the following command:

    sudo sysctl -p

After Setting those settings, you need to ensure that your client enables the Keep Alive option on the socket:

properties.setProperty("socket_keepalive", "true");
Note

Currently, you must use Apache HTTP Client library when setting the socket keep-alive, as the other two HTTP client libraries supported by clickhouse-java do not allow setting socket options. For a detailed guide, see Configuring HTTP library.

Alternatively, you can add equivalent parameters to the JDBC URL.

The default socket and connection timeout for the JDBC driver is 30 seconds. The timeout can be increased to support large data insert operations. Use the options method on ClickHouseClient together with the SOCKET_TIMEOUT and CONNECTION_TIMEOUT options as defined by ClickHouseClientOption:

final int MS_12H = 12 * 60 * 60 * 1000; // 12 h in ms
final String sql = "insert into table_a (c1, c2, c3) select c1, c2, c3 from table_b;";

try (ClickHouseClient client = ClickHouseClient.newInstance(ClickHouseProtocol.HTTP)) {
    client.read(servers).write()
        .option(ClickHouseClientOption.SOCKET_TIMEOUT, MS_12H)
        .option(ClickHouseClientOption.CONNECTION_TIMEOUT, MS_12H)
        .query(sql)
        .executeAndWait();
}