Standard Chartered Bank In-Person ClickHouse Fundamentals

Date: Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Time: 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM SGT
Location: Standard Chartered Bank CBP1, 7 Changi Business Park Cres, Singapore 486028
Meeting Room Details: Pakistan Room - CBP1 Level 1
Cost: Free

Event Abstract: ClickHouse is the fastest and most resource-efficient real-time database and data warehouse, optimized for diverse data-intensive workloads. Its applications range from powering interactive user-facing dashboards to conducting ad-hoc historical analyses over petabytes of data.

In this tech day specially curated for Standard Chartered Bank, the ClickHouse team will introduce you to the the technology behind the fastest analytical database, and already being used by key FM applications. In this instructor-led with hands-on workshop introductory session, explore ClickHouse’s capabilities and benefits and learn what you need to get started quickly. Topics are listed below and range from introductory content to a deep dive into ClickHouse and ClickHouse Cloud architecture.

Agenda:

10:00 AM - 12:00 AM: ClickHouse use cases

  • Introduction to ClickHouse
  • Use case highlight: Banking
  • SCB deployment discussion and Q&A

12:00 PM - 12:45 PM: Lunch

12:45 PM - 2:30 PM: Technical hands-on workshop

  • Module 1: ClickHouse Architecture
  • Module 2: Modeling Data
  • Module 3: Inserting & Querying Data

2:30 PM - 3:00 PM: Ask-Me-Anything

Hosted by

The ClickHouse Team

