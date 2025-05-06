Join us at Open House, the ClickHouse user conference, May 28-29 in San Francisco. ->->
Hong Kong ClickHouse Fundamentals Training for AWS

Date: Friday, May 9, 2025

Time: 12:30 PM - 4:00 PM HKT

On-site Location: AWS Hong Kong office, Tower 535, 20/F, 535 Jaffe Rd, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong

Virtual option: Zoom

You've heard about the power and performance of ClickHouse. Maybe you've even tried it yourself. In this instructor-led workshop, you will learn what you need to be successful quickly.

Topics are listed below and range from introductory content to a deep dive on optimizing queries and deduplication. There will be both live training and hands-on labs. The material is presented in modules and will include:

  • Module 1: Introduction to ClickHouse and use cases
  • Module 2: Modeling Data
  • Module 3: Inserting Data
  • Module 4: Query Optimization

We will end the training with a lengthy Ask Me Anything (AMA) session.

Hosted by

Rana Banerji

Rana Banerji

Account Executive

Jason Wong

Jason Wong

Senior Support Engineer

