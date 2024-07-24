ClickHouse Cloud Live Update

Date: September 24, 2024

Time: 8 AM PDT / 11 AM EDT / 4 PM BST / 5 PM CEST

Location: Virtual

We are big fans of the live text commentary that the BBC provide for sports like football, tennis, rugby, cricket and more. While there are a lot of novel observations in the commentary, there is also a lot that is effectively summarising what just happened.

Wouldn't it be cool if the commentator could have a Co-Pilot who can make the process more efficient? In this session, we will introduce an AI Co-Pilot for sports commentary based on Redpanda, ClickHouse, and a Large Language Model. A stream of events will be fed into RedPanda and we'll capture a window of those events on game-by-game and/or time-period buckets using ClickHouse. These events, alongside historical match data, will also be stored in ClickHouse.

We'll then send the LLM the events that have just happened along with queries on historical data, from which it can come up with suggested text commentary. The commentator can then decide whether they want to use the Co-Pilot's suggestion, edit the suggestion, or just go along with their own version.

