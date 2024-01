Date: February 8, 2024

Time: 9 AM PST / 12 PM EST / 5 PM GMT / 6 PM GMT

Location: Virtual

Join us live for an in-depth review of the latest ClickHouse Cloud releases, upcoming roadmap, and feature sneak peeks!

What to Expect:

Deep dive into our latest features and upcoming product roadmap with interactive demos and walkthroughs, including:

An entirely redesigned cloud console and user onboarding experience

Upcoming Azure and Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC) offerings

Core database and under-the-hood cloud platform engine changes

Latest and upcoming integrations, including updated dbt and Grafana connectors

New and improved enterprise security features for single sign-on, secure networking, and customer-managed encryption

Enhanced AI-driven query suggestions that will make this SQL pair programmer more invaluable than ever!

Q&A session where your live questions will be answered by the ClickHouse product team.

You won’t want to miss it!

How to Join:

To reserve your spot, submit the form. We’ll send you a confirmation email with registration information and the live webinar link.