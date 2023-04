Date: Tuesday May 2nd, 2023

Time: 17:00 CEST / 8:00 PDT

Duration: 60 minutes

Join our live webinar to discover how to leverage the power of both OLTP and OLAP scenarios in your apps using ClickHouse and Supabase bi-directional integration capabilities.

Discover the seamless integration between ClickHouse and Supabase as we demonstrate the powerful capabilities of the ClickHouse Foreign Data Wrapper (FDW) and Postgres Table Engine. In this webinar, we’ll display how we built a user facing real-estate application that combines using both Supabase and ClickHouse Cloud as backends, using the best of both worlds.

Agenda

Introduction to ClickHouse and Supabase

OLTP+OLAP: The case for user facing analytics

Live demo

Q&A session

