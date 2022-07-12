ClickHouse

Schedule of ClickHouse Meetups in China for 2019

author avatar
ClickHouse Editor
Apr 18, 2019

Last year there were two ClickHouse Meetups in Beijing, in January and October, and they appeared to be in extremely high demand, with fully packed venue and thousands of people watching online. So this year we decided to try to expand meetups to other large cities in China where we see the most interest in ClickHouse based on website visits. Here's the current schedule and sign up pages:

到时候那里见！

