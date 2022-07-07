Blog / Engineering

How to Enable Predictive Capabilities in ClickHouse Databases

author avatar
Ilya Yatsishin
Dec 14, 2021

ClickHouse is a fast, open-source, column-oriented SQL database that is very useful for data analysis and real-time analytics and with MindsDB can be turned into a powerful machine learning platform for business forecasting.

In this article, we will

– Guide you through the machine learning workflow and how to use ClickHouse’s powerful tools, like materialized views, to better and more effectively handle data cleaning and preparation – especially for the large datasets with billions of rows of data,

– Explore the concept of AI Tables from MindsDB and how they can be used within ClickHouse to automatically build predictive models and make forecasts using simple SQL statements, and

– Share how MindsDB automates really complex machine learning tasks, like multivariate time-series analysis with high cardinality, show how to detect anomalies, and visualize these predictions.

Read Further

Share this post

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay informed on feature releases, product roadmap, support, and cloud offerings!

Recent posts

Using ClickHouse Cloud and Terraform for CI/CD
Engineering
Using ClickHouse Cloud and Terraform for CI/CD
Dale McDiarmid
NYC Meetup Report: Vantage's Journey from Redshift and Postgres to ClickHouse
Community
NYC Meetup Report: Vantage's Journey from Redshift and Postgres to ClickHouse
ClickHouse Editor
Learning ClickHouse - A Story about Community
Community
Learning ClickHouse - A Story about Community
Tim Davis
Follow us
Twitter imageSlack imageGitHub image
Telegram imageMeetup imageRss image
Product
ClickHouseClickHouse CloudDownload
Resources
DocumentationTrainingSupportComparisonUse casesTrust CenterSite map
Company
BlogOur storyCareersContact usNews and events
Join our community
GitHubSlackTwitterTelegramMeetup
Comparisons
PostgreSQLRedshiftBigQuery
ClickHouse logo
Stay informed on feature releases, product roadmap, support, and cloud offerings!
© 2023 ClickHouse, Inc. HQ in the Bay Area, CA and Amsterdam, NL.
TrademarkPrivacySecurityTerms of ServiceCookie Policy