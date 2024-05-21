ClickHouse Spotlight: Niek Lok

At ClickHouse, we believe that Culture is above all being shaped and nurtured by our colleagues. It’s the way that we interact, work with each other, communicate and help each other learn along the way. Instead of stating what we think our culture should be in principle, we prefer to share our team members’ views and direct experiences of what it’s really like to work at ClickHouse: positives and challenges included.

In a series of spotlights, some of our team members kindly share what matters to them and how they find working at ClickHouse.

This month, we’ve had the opportunity to chat with Niek Lok, Commercial Account Executive- EMEA, based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. We’re very grateful to Niek for all the work he does with users of ClickHouse and clients, as well as his uniquely positive contributions to the team and culture in the company.

One of the themes that comes up in Niek’s post is the honesty that he finds in the people in his team. This is an incredibly important topic because as we grow, we want to keep our ability to share honest views, agree or disagree with each other and explain why. The diversity of thought that comes with this honesty is something that’s precious to us. It’s both respectful and helps us innovate to bounce ideas off each other in a transparent way.

My name is Niek, I am 29 years old and I live in Haarlem. At ClickHouse I work in the Go To Market team focussing on Sales. We are in the early stages of building the company out and I like this a lot. My work is a combination of helping users get the most out of ClickHouse, collecting feedback to create services that the users want/need, and working closely together on blogposts, meetups, and much more. What I love about my team and ClickHouse is the honesty, compassion, and care that we have for each other. We help each other grow and work closely together. In addition, you can be yourself. Most of my colleagues are distributed all over the world which, in my opinion, is great. I like the combination myself to work hybrid, but everyone can make a decision on this for themselves.

Outside of ClickHouse, I have a passion for food, challenging myself with sports (trying out bouldering now), self-development (books, coaching courses), and nature. The last one is very general but I am a dad of 15ish plants, grow silverbeet on my terrace, and to relax I like walks in forests, on beaches etc. I also find it important to do my part against the high rate of loneliness and depression among younger people. That is why I volunteer from time to time at a healthcare organization focussing on children/young adults with autism and providing a listening ear to men/women that feel lost or lonely.