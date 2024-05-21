ClickHouse Spotlight: Claire Lucas

At ClickHouse, we believe that Culture is above all being shaped and nurtured by our colleagues. It’s the way that we interact, work with each other, communicate and help each other learn along the way. Instead of stating what we think our culture should be in principle, we prefer to share our team members’ views and direct experiences of what it’s really like to work at ClickHouse: positives and challenges included.

In a series of spotlights, some of our team members kindly share what matters to them and how they find working at ClickHouse.

This month, we’ve had the chance to chat with Claire Lucas, our Director of Global Business Strategy & Operations, based in the US, Colorado. We’re very grateful to Claire for all the work that she does in making operations smooth for our team members.

One of the themes that comes up in Claire’s experience at ClickHouse is using language as a powerful tool, particularly the importance of speaking with intention and clarifying when needed. With team members in 11 countries (soon to be 12) and most of us having different native languages, Claire’s point definitely resonates. It’s a journey we’re on, with lots of learning along the way.

Language is such a powerful tool from how we speak to ourselves and with our colleagues and our users. When we're trying to accomplish a goal, it's important we speak with intention...

What do you do at ClickHouse and how do you like to work with others across a distributed team? #

I am responsible for our global business strategy and operations at ClickHouse. I learn a lot from 1x1s meetings with my colleagues because it's where new ideas surface.

What do you do outside of CH: any passions or hobbies? #

I am passionate about wellness so in my free time I teach yoga and provide nutrition coaching at my city recreation centers. It's important to me to make tools like yoga, breathwork, and nutrition accessible to everyone in my community.

What do you care most about when working with other team members? #

Language is such a powerful tool from how we speak to ourselves and with our colleagues and our users. When we're trying to accomplish a goal, it's important we speak with intention and clarify when something doesn't make sense or can be translated differently. Asking questions, setting clear definitions, and being deliberate with our word choices is something that means a lot to me and is a reason we're successful at ClickHouse.

What makes CH a special place to be, in your opinion? #

I love being surrounded by thoughtful people and at ClickHouse, everyone brings a high level of intelligence to their work. ClickHouse, the technology, is brilliantly engineered and it's because the team thought through every detail and questioned norms.

Any photos you want to share? #

Here's a couple photos of me hiking with my dog in Colorado