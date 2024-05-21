This blog post was originally posted on Maksim's personal blog, which we recommend for those interested in the low-level details of Performance Engineering, Query Analysis and Planning, JIT Compilation, System Programming and Distributed Systems.

In this post, I will describe what JIT compilation is, how LLVM infrastructure can be used for JIT compilation, and how JIT compilation works in ClickHouse.

Most of this post is a summary of talks that I give on C++ Russia 2021 “JIT in ClickHouse”, HighLoad 2022 “JIT compilation of queries in ClickHouse”, C++ Russia 2022 “ClickHouse performance optimization practices”, and there are also additional examples and things that I have not covered in these talks.

JIT basics #

First, let’s start with what JIT compilation is. JIT - Just-in-time compilation. The main idea is to generate machine code and execute it in runtime. Examples of such systems are JVM Hotspot and V8. Most database systems support JIT compilation.

To better understand how JIT compilation works, we can start from the bottom up - make JIT compilation with our bare hands.

Consider such code example:

int64_t sum ( int64_t value_1, int64_t value_2) { return value_1 + value_2; } int main ( int argc, char ** argv) { printf ( "Sum %ld

" , sum ( 1 , 2 )); return 0 ; }

We have a sum function that takes two integer values, computes their sum, and returns it. In the main function, we print the result of the sum function execution with constants 1 and 2.

If we compile this example with gcc and explore binary using objdump, we can extract sum function assembly.

g++ --version g++ (Ubuntu 10.3.0-1ubuntu1~20.04) 10.3.0

$ g++ -O2 jit_example.cpp -o jit_example $ objdump -D jit_example | grep sum -A5 0000000000001180 <_Z3sumll>: 1180: f3 0f 1e fa endbr64 1184: 48 8d 04 37 lea (%rdi,%rsi,1),%rax /// %rax = %rdi + %rsi * 1 1188: c3 retq 1189: 0f 1f 80 00 00 00 00 nopl 0x0(%rax)

To understand this assembly, we need to know that on my machine, there is System_V_AMD64_ABI calling convention where the first two function arguments are passed in rdi , rsi registers, and function result is stored in rax register. In sum function body the endbr64 instruction is used to detect control flow violations, lea instruction is used to compute the sum of rdi and rsi registers and put the result in the rax register.

Now let’s look at ELF (Executable and Linkable format).

An ELF consists of ELF header, program header, section header, and sections. A program header table describes information about segments and section-to-segments mapping that is necessary for the operating system to execute binary (executable point of view). A section header table describes information about sections (linker point of view). More information can be found on man page, and in the linux base specification.

We are interested in the linker point of view. Let’s see which sections using readelf are inside the ELF file.

$ readelf -S jit_example There are 31 section headers, starting at offset 0x39a8: Section Headers: ... [16] .text PROGBITS 0000000000001060 00001060 00000000000001a5 0000000000000000 AX 0 0 16 [18] .rodata PROGBITS 0000000000002000 00002000 000000000000000d 0000000000000000 A 0 0 4 [25] .data PROGBITS 0000000000004000 00003000 0000000000000010 0000000000000000 WA 0 0 8 ... Key to Flags: W (write), A (alloc), X (execute), M (merge), S (strings), I (info), L (link order), O (extra OS processing required), G (group), T (TLS), C (compressed), x (unknown), o (OS specific), E (exclude), l (large), p (processor specific)

Important things to note here are that the .text section has READ + EXECUTE permissions, the .rodata section has only READ permissions, and the .data section has READ + WRITE permissions.

If we check the .rodata section dump, we can see that linker puts a constant used as the first argument of printf function into it.

printf ( "Sum %ld

" , sum ( 1 , 2 ));

$ readelf -x .rodata jit_example Hex dump of section '.rodata' : 0x00002000 01000200 53756d20 256c640a 00 ....Sum %ld..

We can explicitly check that our sum function is in the .text section.

$ objdump -D jit_example | grep sum -A5 0000000000001180 <_Z3sumll>: 1180: f3 0f 1e fa endbr64 1184: 48 8d 04 37 lea (%rdi,%rsi,1),%rax 1188: c3 retq 1189: 0f 1f 80 00 00 00 00 nopl 0x0(%rax)

$ readelf -x .text jit_example Hex dump of section '.text' : 0x00001060 f30f1efa 4883ec08 ba030000 00bf0100 ....H........... ... 0x00001180 f30f1efa 488d0437 c30f1f80 00000000 ....H..7........ 0x00001190 f30f1efa 41574c8d 3d1b2c00 00415649 ....AWL.=.,..AVI 0x000011a0 89d64155 4989f541 544189fc 55488d2d ..AUI..ATA..UH.- ... 0x00001200 f30f1efa c3 ....

Now we have everything we need to do the same thing with our bare hands.

1144: 48 8d 04 37 lea (%rdi,%rsi,1),%rax 1148: c3 retq

int64_t jitSum ( int64_t value_1, int64_t value_2) { char * res = static_cast ( mmap ( NULL , 4096 , PROT_READ | PROT_WRITE | PROT_EXEC, MAP_PRIVATE | MAP_ANON, -1 , 0 )); size_t instruction = 0 ; res[instruction++] = 0x48 ; res[instruction++] = 0x8d ; res[instruction++] = 0x04 ; res[instruction++] = 0x37 ; res[instruction++] = 0xc3 ; using SumFunction = int64_t (*)( int64_t , int64_t ); SumFunction func = reinterpret_cast <SumFunction>(res); return func (value_1, value_2); } int main ( int argc, char ** argv) { printf ( "Sum %ld

" , jitSum ( 1 , 2 )); return 0 ; }

This example is a bit more complex, so let me explain what is going on here.

Allocate memory for our code to be executed using mmap . We can also use any page-aligned memory and mprotect it. Put encoded instructions directly in memory: 48 8d 04 37 for lea and 0xc3 for retq instruction. Cast our page pointer to the function pointer type that we expect. After that function is ready to be executed.

We can verify that it works as expected.

$ g++ -O2 jit_example.cpp -o jit_example $ ./jit_example $ Sum 3

But one question that is not answered yet is how we can interact with our program from JIT code. Consider this example:

void test_function () { printf ( "JIT example

" ); } void jitTestFuncCall () { char * res = static_cast < char *>( mmap ( NULL , 4096 , PROT_READ | PROT_WRITE | PROT_EXEC, MAP_PRIVATE | MAP_ANON, -1 , 0 )); size_t instruction = 0 ; res[instruction++] = 0x48 ; res[instruction++] = 0xb8 ; ptrdiff_t test_function_raw_ptr = reinterpret_cast < ptrdiff_t >(test_function); memcpy (res + instruction, &test_function_raw_ptr, sizeof ( ptrdiff_t )); instruction += sizeof ( ptrdiff_t ); res[instruction++] = 0xff ; res[instruction++] = 0xd0 ; res[instruction++] = 0xc3 ; using VoidFunction = void (*)( void ); VoidFunction func = reinterpret_cast <VoidFunction>(res); func (); } int main ( int argc, char ** argv) { jitTestFuncCall (); return 0 ; }

In this example, we want to call the test_function function from JIT code. We do almost the same stuff as in the previous example, but instead of lea instruction encoding, we encode movabs [pointer_to_test_function], %rax and callq *%rax instructions.

We can verify that it works.

$ g++ -O2 jit_example.cpp -o jit_example $ ./jit_example $ JIT example

All interaction between JIT code and code in our main program is typically done this way, we pass pointers to functions in JIT code and call it from JIT code.

LLVM infrastructure for JIT compilation #

On a high level for JIT compilation LLVM has the following things:

Optimizing compiler. Optimization passes can be configured, and you can also vary optimization level based on your specific use cases. For example, you can first compile your code without optimizations and later recompile it with optimizations.

Dynamic Linker that is used to resolve relocations, allocate necessary code and data sections, and prepare compiled object files for execution.

LLVM IR (LLVM intermediate language representation).

A lot of LLVM toolings like IR and assembly printers. Special JIT tooling to support GDB and perf. MCJIT, ORCJIT JIT compilers. In ClickHouse, we do not use them, but you can check out their implementation to understand how things work inside them.

LLVM IR is an intermediate language representation used in LLVM.

Static Single Assignment. Each variable is assigned only once.

Strongly typed. Compilation will fail during the IR verification stage, if you do not get the types right.

Allows to map high-level constructions into low-level representation. LLVM IR has support for modules, functions, and structures.

Let’s see how it looks like:

int64_t sum ( int64_t value_1, int64_t value_2) { return value_1 + value_2; }

/usr/bin/clang++-12 -S -emit-llvm jit_example.cpp ; Function Attrs: noinline nounwind optnone uwtable mustprogress define dso_local i64 @_Z3sumll(i64 %0, i64 %1) %3 = alloca i64, align 8 /// alloca - allocate memory on stack %4 = alloca i64, align 8 store i64 %0, i64* %3, align 8 /// store - store value in pointer store i64 %1, i64* %4, align 8 %5 = load i64, i64* %3, align 8 /// load - load value from pointer %6 = load i64, i64* %4, align 8 %7 = add nsw i64 %5, %6 /// nsw - No Signed Wrap ret i64 %7 }

We will not use a lot of LLVM IR later in this post, but I highly encourage you to check the LLVM IR documentation.

Now let’s take a look at LLVM high-level components.

TargetMachine - machine target specific information. Allowed CPU instructions, data layout, etc.

LLVMContext - context for LLVM global data.

IRBuilder - builder for LLVM IR.

Value - base class for all computed values (local variables, global variables, function arguments, constants).

Function - function container for BasicBlocks.

BasicBlock - container for LLVM IR instructions executed sequentially until termination instruction (return, jump).

Module - container for IR objects, including functions and global variables. It also stores information about target characteristics.

PassManager - module pass manager.

FunctionPassManager - function pass manager.

PassManagerBuilder - builder for module and function optimization passes, used to populate PassManager and FunctionPassManager.

ObjectFile - object file.

RuntimeDyld - dynamic linker, takes object file and starts a dynamic linking process, allocates and fills code and data sections, resolves relocations.

RTDyldMemoryManager - dynamic linker memory manager. Allocates necessary code and data sections during linking. Owner of memory allocated during linkage.

JITSymbolResolver - resolve external symbols during dynamic linking.

Strategy for JIT code compilation using LLVM high-level components:

Create a Module and fill it with Functions. Apply optimizations using PassManagerBuilder, FunctionPassManager, and PassManager. Setup passes in PassManager to emit an ObjectFile from Module using TargetMachine. Create JITSymbolResolver for resolving external symbols, for example memset . Create RTDyldMemoryManager for the RuntimeDyld dynamic linker. Resolve relocations and create necessary code and data sections for ObjectFile using RuntimeDyld dynamic linker. Get function symbols pointers from compiled code using RuntimeDyld dynamic linker.

Our wrapper interface around JIT compilation looks like this:

class CHJIT { struct CompiledModule { size_t size; uint64_t identifier; std::unordered_map<std::string, void *> function_name_to_symbol; }; CompiledModule compileModule (std::function< void (llvm::Module &)> compile_function) ; void deleteCompiledModule ( const CompiledModule & module_info) ; void registerExternalSymbol ( const std::string & symbol_name, void * address) ; inline size_t getCompiledCodeSize () const ; }

In the implementation, our wrapper uses the same strategy as described above. Additionally it:

Stores RTDyldMemoryManager for each compiled module to allow it to be deleted if requested.

Sets up JITSymbolResolver with common functions that can be generated by compiler memset, memcpy, memcmp.

Uses a custom allocator for JIT code.

Provides thread safety.

Now let’s see a small example of how this abstraction is used.

auto jit = DB:: CHJIT (); auto compiled_sum_module = jit. compileModule ([](llvm::Module & module ) { llvm::LLVMContext & context = module . getContext (); llvm::IRBuilder<> b (context); llvm::Type * int64_type = b. getInt64Ty (); std::vector params = {int64_type, int64_type}; bool is_var_args = false ; llvm::FunctionType * func_type = llvm::FunctionType:: get (int64_type, params, is_var_args); llvm::Function::LinkageTypes linkage = llvm::Function::ExternalLinkage; llvm::Function * function = llvm::Function:: Create (func_type, linkage, "sum" , module ); llvm::Value * first_argument = function-> args (). begin (); llvm::Value * second_argument = function-> args (). begin () + 1 ; llvm::BasicBlock * entry = llvm::BasicBlock:: Create (context, "entry" , function); b. SetInsertPoint (entry); llvm::Value * sum = b. CreateAdd (first_argument, second_argument); b. CreateRet (sum); }); using SumFunc = int64_t (*)( int64_t , int64_t ); auto sum_func = reinterpret_cast (compiled_sum_module.function_name_to_symbol[ "sum" ]); printf ( "Sum %ld

" , sum_func ( 1 , 2 )); jit. deleteCompiledModule (compiled_sum_module);

Here we create our CHJIT wrapper, call the compileModule function and add the sum LLVM function (which consists of 1 BasicBlock) into the Module using IRBuilder. Such sum function is compiled into this IR:

define i64 @ sum (i64 % 0 , i64 % 1 ) { entry: % 2 = add i64 % 0 , % 1 ret i64 % 2 }

And later into this assembler (If we specify O3 optimization):

.text .file "jit0" .globl sum .p2align 4, 0x90 . type sum ,@ function sum : leaq (%rdi,%rsi), %rax retq .Lfunc_end0: .size sum , .Lfunc_end0- sum

An additional thing to note is integration with LLVM. LLVM is compiled without exceptions, and in a lot of places, asserts are used to verify invariants. In release builds, this can be an issue because these asserts are not checked. In our case, the biggest problem was that if your constructed LLVM IR is not well-formed, LLVM will crash, or compiled code will be broken and potentially could crash in runtime. We solve this with additional testing and AST fuzzing in our CI/CD infrastructure.

ClickHouse basics #

ClickHouse is a column-oriented DBMS. It has column-oriented storage and a vectorized query execution engine.

In column-oriented storage, data is physically stored by columns.

Only necessary columns are read from the disk during the query.

Better compression because similar data lies nearly.

Both factors significantly reduce the amount of IO during query execution.

Vectorized query execution engine process data in blocks. Block contains multiple columns with max_block_size rows (65505 by default). Each column is stored as a vector of primitive data types or their combination:

Better utilization for CPU caches and pipelines.

Data can be processed using SIMD instructions.

The most important component is IColumn:

class IColumn { ... virtual ~ IColumn () = default ; [[nodiscard]] virtual Ptr filter ( const Filter & filt, ssize_t result_size_hint) const = 0 ; [[nodiscard]] virtual Ptr permute ( const Permutation & perm, size_t limit) const = 0 ; virtual void insertFrom ( const IColumn & src, size_t n) ; virtual void insertRangeFrom ( const IColumn & src, size_t start, size_t length) = 0 ; ... }

It declares methods that all concrete column types need to support, for example, filter or permute . In most of the functions, IColumn is unwrapped to a concrete type. Each column is stored as an array of primitive types or their compositions.

Numeric columns are stored using PaddedPODArray. It is almost the same as std::vector with a few differences:

It uses our allocator that supports realloc (for big memory chunks, it is implemented using mremap ).

(for big memory chunks, it is implemented using ). No additional memset during resize.

during resize. Padding with 15 bytes at the end. This allows a more efficient implementation of memcpy function, where it does not have additional checks for handling tails.

Other columns are implemented as a composition of numeric columns:

Nullable column contains data column and UInt8 column, where each value represents whether the element is null.

String column contains UInt8 data column and UInt64 column with offsets.

Array column contains data column and UInt64 column with offsets.

Const column contains 1 constant value.

The next important component in our execution engine is IFunction:

class IFunction { ... virtual ~ IFunction () = default ; virtual ColumnPtr executeImpl ( const ColumnsWithTypeAndName & arguments, const DataTypePtr & result_type, size_t input_rows_count) const = 0 ; ... }

There are a lot of specializations for functions:

Specializations for different types and their combinations.

Specializations for constant columns.

Function plus has:

UInt8 UInt16 UInt32 UInt64 UInt8 UInt16 UInt32 UInt64 Int8 Int16 Int32 Int64 ✕ Int8 Int16 Int32 Int64 Float32 Float64 Float32 Float64

specializations for different types. And in addition, specializations if one of the columns is a constant column. In result 20 x 20 = 400 specializations for single plus function.

Advantages of the current interface:

Code isolation. Inside a function, it is easy to implement some complex operations or make nontrivial logic. It will be well isolated inside the function.

High efficiency. Specializations for different types can be generated using templates.

Compiler can vectorize loops using SIMD instructions. As said before, columns are just arrays, so most functions iterate over arrays and apply some operation.

Disadvantages:

Heavy template usage. For some functions, templates can become complex.

Binary code bloat. Mostly it is related to heavy template usage.

AVX256, AVX512 instructions cannot be used without runtime dispatch using CPUID, because ClickHouse is distributed as a portable binary with minimum instruction set SSE4.2.

Now let’s discuss Clickhouse query execution. ClickHouse query execution from a high level looks like this:

Parse query into AST. Make AST optimizations (Most need to be moved into optimizations on logical query plan). Build a logical query plan + make logical query plan optimizations. Build a physical query plan + make physical query plan optimizations. Execute physical query plan.

And we can easily introspect the output of each step using EXPLAIN query.

Explain AST:

EXPLAIN AST value * 2 + 1 FROM test_table WHERE value > 10 ORDER BY value ; ┌─explain─────────────────────────────────────┐ │ SelectWithUnionQuery (children 1 ) │ │ ExpressionList (children 1 ) │ │ SelectQuery (children 4 ) │ │ ExpressionList (children 1 ) │ │ Function plus (children 1 ) │ │ ExpressionList (children 2 ) │ │ Function multiply (children 1 ) │ │ ExpressionList (children 2 ) │ │ Identifier value │ │ Literal UInt64_2 │ │ Literal UInt64_1 │ │ TablesInSelectQuery (children 1 ) │ │ TablesInSelectQueryElement (children 1 ) │ │ TableExpression (children 1 ) │ │ TableIdentifier test_table │ │ Function greater (children 1 ) │ │ ExpressionList (children 2 ) │ │ Identifier value │ │ Literal UInt64_10 │ │ ExpressionList (children 1 ) │ │ OrderByElement (children 1 ) │ │ Identifier value │ └─────────────────────────────────────────────┘

Explain logical query plan:

EXPLAIN PLAN SELECT value * 2 + 1 FROM test_table WHERE value > 10 ORDER BY value ; ┌─explain──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Expression ((Projection + Before ORDER BY [lifted up part])) │ │ Sorting (Sorting for ORDER BY ) │ │ Expression (Before ORDER BY ) │ │ Filter ( WHERE ) │ │ SettingQuotaAndLimits │ │ ReadFromMergeTree (default.test_table) │ └──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘

Explain physical query plan:

EXPLAIN PIPELINE SELECT value * 2 + 1 FROM test_table WHERE value > 10 ORDER BY value ; ┌─explain────────────────────────────────────┐ │ (Expression) │ │ ExpressionTransform │ │ (Sorting) │ │ MergingSortedTransform 16 → 1 │ │ MergeSortingTransform × 16 │ │ LimitsCheckingTransform × 16 │ │ PartialSortingTransform × 16 │ │ (Expression) │ │ ExpressionTransform × 16 │ │ ( Filter ) │ │ FilterTransform × 16 │ │ (SettingQuotaAndLimits) │ │ (ReadFromMergeTree) │ │ MergeTreeThread × 16 0 → 1 │ └────────────────────────────────────────────┘

ClickHouse compilation of expressions #

During different steps of SQL query execution, the execution engine needs to compute expressions. For example:

EXPLAIN PIPELINE SELECT value * 2 + 1 FROM test_table WHERE value > 10 ORDER BY value ; ┌─explain────────────────────────────────────┐ │ (Expression) │ │ ExpressionTransform │ │ (Sorting) │ │ MergingSortedTransform 16 → 1 │ │ MergeSortingTransform × 16 │ │ LimitsCheckingTransform × 16 │ │ PartialSortingTransform × 16 │ │ (Expression) │ │ ExpressionTransform × 16 │ │ ( Filter ) │ │ FilterTransform × 16 │ │ (SettingQuotaAndLimits) │ │ (ReadFromMergeTree) │ │ MergeTreeThread × 16 0 → 1 │ └────────────────────────────────────────────┘

It is necessary for execution engine to evaluate value > 10 , and value * 2 + 1 expressions during query execution. In the physical query plan, this step is called ExpressionTransform . Expressions are represented as expression DAG that has input , function and constant type of nodes.

Example of plus(plus(a, multiply(b, c)), 5) DAG:

The main issue with DAG interpretation is that data is moving between functions. Operations are not fused. For example, for such DAG plus(plus(a, b), c)) , first plus(a, b) is performed and the result is stored in a temporary column. Then plus with temporary column and column c is performed.

To support JIT compilation, support into IFunction interface is added:

class IFunction { ... bool isCompilable ( const DataTypes & arguments) const ; llvm::Value * compile ( llvm::IRBuilderBase & builder, const DataTypes & arguments_types, std::vector<llvm::Value *> arguments) const ; ... }

If a function can be compiled for specific data types, it must return true in isCompilable method. And during the compile method call, apply logic using IRBuilder to arguments and return the result.

Currently compilation is supported for:

Binary operators. Example: plus , minus , multiply , xor .

, , , . Unary operators. Example: abs .

. Logical functions. Example: and , or , not .

, , . Conditional functions. Example: if , multiIf .

, . Bit shift functions. Example: bitShiftLeft .

JIT expressions compilation algorithm:

For each node in DAG compute children_size , compilable_children_size . Sort nodes in descending order of compilable_children_size , to first compile nodes with most children. Check if a node can be compiled using heuristics. Currently, we require a node to contain at least 1 compilable children. Compile the node and its compilable children together into a function. This function takes raw column data pointers and returns expression results. Replace the node in DAG with special LLVMFunction node. LLVMFunction execute method converts columns into raw data and calls compiled function.

Assume we have such DAG plus(plus(a, multiply(b, c)), 5) :

After JIT compilation, DAG will look like this:

Multiple functions are fused into a single function, and constants are inlined.

Additionally, JIT helps us with the following:

Improved L1, L2 cache usages.

Less code to execute. It is placed on 1 page. Better usage of CPU branch predictor.

Eliminate indirections.

Multiple operations are fused in one function. The compiler can perform more optimizations.

Using target CPU instructions (AVX256, AVX512) if necessary. LLVM compiler can use the latest available instruction set for your CPU (AVX2, AVX512) during compilation.

Improved usage of L1, L2 caches is important. If we check well-known table of numbers, main memory reference is 20x times slower than L2 cache access, and 200x times slower that L1 cache access.

Consider such example SELECT a + b * c + 5 FROM test_table . This expression DAG plus(plus(a, multiply(b, c)), 5) is compiled into such LLVM IR:

define void @ "plus(plus(UInt64, multiply(UInt64, UInt64)), 5 : UInt8)" (i64 % 0 , ptr % 1 ) { entry : % 2 = getelementptr inbounds { ptr, ptr }, ptr % 1 , i64 0 % 3 = load { ptr, ptr }, ptr % 2 , align 8 % 4 = extractvalue { ptr, ptr } % 3 , 0 % 5 = getelementptr inbounds { ptr, ptr }, ptr % 1 , i64 1 % 6 = load { ptr, ptr }, ptr % 5 , align 8 % 7 = extractvalue { ptr, ptr } % 6 , 0 % 8 = getelementptr inbounds { ptr, ptr }, ptr % 1 , i64 2 % 9 = load { ptr, ptr }, ptr % 8 , align 8 % 10 = extractvalue { ptr, ptr } % 9 , 0 % 11 = getelementptr inbounds { ptr, ptr }, ptr % 1 , i64 3 % 12 = load { ptr, ptr }, ptr % 11 , align 8 % 13 = extractvalue { ptr, ptr } % 12 , 0 % 14 = icmp eq i64 % 0 , 0 br i1 % 14 , label %end, label %loop end : ; preds = %loop, %entry ret void loop : ; preds = %loop, %entry % 15 = phi i64 [ 0 , %entry ], [ % 26 , %loop ] % 16 = getelementptr i64, ptr % 4 , i64 % 15 % 17 = load i64, ptr % 16 , align 8 % 18 = getelementptr i64, ptr % 7 , i64 % 15 % 19 = load i64, ptr % 18 , align 8 % 20 = getelementptr i64, ptr % 10 , i64 % 15 % 21 = load i64, ptr % 20 , align 8 % 22 = mul i64 % 19 , % 21 % 23 = add i64 % 17 , % 22 % 24 = add i64 % 23 , 5 % 25 = getelementptr i64, ptr % 13 , i64 % 15 store i64 % 24 , ptr % 25 , align 8 % 26 = add i64 % 15 , 1 % 27 = icmp eq i64 % 26 , % 0 br i1 % 27 , label %end, label %loop }

This LLVM IR can be represented as such code:

void aPlusBMulitplyCPlusConstant5 ( int64_t * a, int64_t * b, int64_t * c, int64_t * result, size_t size) { for ( size_t i = 0 ; i < size; ++i) { result[i] = a[i] + b[i] * c[i] + 5 ; } }

And in result assembly, generated loop will look like this:

.LBB0_8: # %vector.body vmovdqu (%r11,%rax,8), %ymm1 vmovdqu (%r9,%rax,8), %ymm3 vmovdqu 32(%r11,%rax,8), %ymm2 vmovdqu 32(%r9,%rax,8), %ymm4 vpsrlq $32, %ymm3, %ymm5 vpsrlq $32, %ymm1, %ymm6 vpmuludq %ymm1, %ymm5, %ymm5 vpmuludq %ymm6, %ymm3, %ymm6 vpmuludq %ymm1, %ymm3, %ymm1 vpsrlq $32, %ymm4, %ymm3 vpmuludq %ymm2, %ymm3, %ymm3 vpaddq %ymm5, %ymm6, %ymm5 vpsllq $32, %ymm5, %ymm5 vpaddq %ymm5, %ymm1, %ymm1 vpsrlq $32, %ymm2, %ymm5 vpmuludq %ymm2, %ymm4, %ymm2 vpaddq (%r14,%rax,8), %ymm1, %ymm1 vpmuludq %ymm5, %ymm4, %ymm5 vpaddq %ymm3, %ymm5, %ymm3 vpsllq $32, %ymm3, %ymm3 vpaddq %ymm3, %ymm2, %ymm2 vpaddq 32(%r14,%rax,8), %ymm2, %ymm2 vpaddq %ymm0, %ymm1, %ymm1 /// in ymm0 there is constant 5 vmovdqu %ymm1, (%r10,%rax,8) vpaddq %ymm0, %ymm2, %ymm2 vmovdqu %ymm2, 32(%r10,%rax,8) addq $8, %rax cmpq %rax, %r8

ClickHouse compilation of aggregation #

First, let’s see how aggregation looks like in the physical query plan:

EXPLAIN PIPELINE SELECT sum (UserID) FROM default.hits_100m_single GROUP BY WatchID; ┌─explain────────────────────────────────┐ │ (Expression) │ │ ExpressionTransform │ │ (Aggregating) │ │ Resize 16 → 1 │ │ AggregatingTransform × 15 │ │ StrictResize 16 → 16 │ │ (Expression) │ │ ExpressionTransform × 16 │ │ (SettingQuotaAndLimits) │ │ (ReadFromMergeTree) │ │ MergeTreeThread × 16 0 → 1 │ └────────────────────────────────────────┘

High level architecture looks like this:

The Aggregate function interface looks like this:

class IAggregateFunction { ... virtual ~ IAggregateFunction () = default ; virtual void create (AggregateDataPtr place) const = 0 ; virtual void add ( AggregateDataPtr place, const IColumn ** columns, size_t row_num, Arena * arena) const = 0 ; virtual void merge (AggregateDataPtr place, ConstAggregateDataPtr rhs, Arena * arena) const = 0 ; virtual void insertResultInto (AggregateDataPtr place, IColumn & to, Arena * arena) const = 0 ; ... }

In general, the aggregate function is defined by its state and operations on this state:

Creation of state.

Add value to the state.

Merge states. This operation is necessary if aggregation is performed using multiple threads.

Materialize state as column value, and insert this materialized value into the result column. This operation is performed once at the end of aggregation.

For each aggregate function, state can be different. For example, for the sum function it can be just UInt64. For avg function it can be UInt64 for sum and UInt64 for count, and during state materialization, the final value is computed as sum divided by count.

During the aggregation process for each unique aggregation key state is created and stored in hash table. We have a highly optimized hash table framework (which deserves a separate post) in which we store states of aggregate functions.

Now let’s take an example query:

SELECT sum (UserID) FROM default.hits_100m_obfuscated GROUP BY WatchID

In this example aggregation key is WatchID , and we have single sum aggregate function, and UserID is sum aggregate function argument.

During aggregation execution:

For each row, lookup aggregate state for aggregation key (in our case WatchID) in hash table. If aggregation state exists add the aggregate function argument value (in our case UserID) to the aggregation state. Otherwise, create the aggregate function state for this aggregation key, and add aggregate function argument value to aggregation state. For each unique aggregation key merge the aggregate function states in case multiple threads are used for aggregation (most of the time in ClickHouse parallel GROUP BY operator processing is taking place). For each unique aggregation key materialize the aggregate function state and insert the result into final column.

During these steps, we call:

create aggregate function method for each unique key.

aggregate function method for each unique key. add aggregate function method for each row.

aggregate function method for each row. merge aggregate function method for each unique key.

aggregate function method for each unique key. insertResultInto aggregate function method for each unique key.

The main problem is that we perform a lot of virtual function calls. The situation is even worse in the case of multiple aggregate functions because we have to perform the same number of virtual function calls as in the single function example, additionally multiplied by the number of aggregate functions.

Additional problems with this approach:

For Nullable columns, we have a Nullable wrapper that wraps any aggregate function to work with nullable columns. This introduces an additional indirection layer.

We also have aggregation combinators, like -If , -Array . They wrap any aggregate function and add specific logic. This introduces an additional indirection layer. Example: SELECT sumIf(column, metric > value) .

The solution is obvious, we need to fuse multiple aggregate functions into one. Basically, aggregate functions during aggregation use 4 actions: create , add , merge , insertResultInto . We can fuse these actions for multiple functions, to avoid indirections and decrease the number of virtual function calls.

The compilation is supported for the following aggregate functions:

Most common aggregate functions sum , count , min , max , avg , avgWeighted .

, , , , , . Nullable aggregate function adaptor.

Aggregate function combinator -If .

For example if we take query:

SELECT sum (UserID), avg (ClientIP), sum (CounterClass), min (CounterID), max (WatchID) FROM default.hits_100m_obfuscated GROUP BY WatchID

Multiple aggregate functions will be fused into one:

SELECT sum_avg_sum_min_max( UserID, ClientIP, CounterClass, CounterID, WatchID) FROM default.hits_100m_obfuscated GROUP BY WatchID

ClickHouse compilation of sorting #

First, let’s take a look how ORDER BY looks like in the physical query plan:

EXPLAIN PIPELINE SELECT WatchID FROM hits_100m_single ORDER BY WatchID, CounterID; ┌─explain──────────────────────────────────┐ │ (Expression) │ │ ExpressionTransform │ │ (Sorting) │ │ MergingSortedTransform 16 → 1 │ │ MergeSortingTransform × 16 │ │ LimitsCheckingTransform × 16 │ │ PartialSortingTransform × 16 │ │ (Expression) │ │ ExpressionTransform × 16 │ │ (SettingQuotaAndLimits) │ │ (ReadFromMergeTree) │ │ MergeTreeThread × 16 0 → 1 │ └──────────────────────────────────────────┘

In physical query plan we have multiple transform that work together to perform sorting:

PartialSortingTransform — sort single block, apply special optimization if LIMIT is specified.

MergeSortingTransform — sort multiple blocks using k-way-merge algorithm, output of this transform is a stream of sorted blocks.

MergingSortedTransform — sort multiple streams of sorted blocks using k-way-merge algorithm.

Sort of single block in PartialSortingTransform, can be performed in batch, without indirections. There is getPermutation , updatePemuration methods in IColumn that returns or update permutation. This permutation can later be applied efficiently to any column using permute method.

The problem is with MergeSortingTransform and MergingSortedTransform. They must perform k-way-merge algorithm, and this algorithm operates on single rows instead of columns. In the worst case, we will apply ORDER BY WatchID, CounterID comparator to each row N * log(N) * 2 times during our MergeSortingTransform, MergingSortedTransform.

Code example of IColumn compareAt and sort cursor greaterAt methods:

class IColumn { ... virtual int compareAt ( size_t n, size_t m, const IColumn & rhs, int nan_direction_hint) const = 0 ; ... }

struct SortCursor : SortCursorHelper<SortCursor> { using SortCursorHelper<SortCursor>::SortCursorHelper; bool greaterAt ( const SortCursor & rhs, size_t lhs_pos, size_t rhs_pos) const { for ( size_t i = 0 ; i < impl->sort_columns_size; ++i) { const auto & sort_description = impl->desc[i]; int direction = sort_description.direction; int nulls_direction = sort_description.nulls_direction; int res = direction * impl->sort_columns[i]-> compareAt (lhs_pos, rhs_pos, *(rhs.impl->sort_columns[i]), nulls_direction); if (res > 0 ) return true ; if (res < 0 ) return false ; } return impl->order > rhs.impl->order; } };

The worst thing for column DBMS is to process elements in rows. And the biggest problem here is that for each column specified in the ORDER BY comparator, we call compareAt method. We can fuse multiple compareAt methods in a single function to avoid unnecessary indirections and decrease the number of virtual function calls if multiple columns are specified in the comparator.

For Nullable columns, performance could be even better because in implementation of its compareAt method, it first checks nulls, and if both values are not null, uses inner column compareAt method.

JIT complication costs #

Now, what about compilation costs? JIT compilation time of expressions, aggregate functions, or ORDER BY comparator is around 5-15 ms and grows linearly with code size. On average compiled function uses 1 page for the code section and 1 page for the data section. 4096 * 2 = 8192 bytes on most configurations.

Introspection works inside ClickHouse using CompileExpressionsMicroseconds , CompileExpressionsBytes metrics that are available for each query.

SELECT ProfileEvents[ 'CompileExpressionsMicroseconds' ] AS compiled_time, ProfileEvents[ 'CompileExpressionsBytes' ] AS compiled_bytes FROM system.query_log WHERE compiled_time > 0 ; ┌─compiled_time─┬─compiled_bytes─┐ │ 16258 │ 8192 │ │ 26792 │ 8192 │ │ 15280 │ 8192 │ │ 11594 │ 8192 │ │ 14989 │ 8192 │ └───────────────┴────────────────┘

In ClickHouse we perform a compilation of expressions only when we see some number of the same repeated expressions. The same applies to aggregate functions and ORDER BY comparators. This number can be controlled using min_count_to_compile_expression , min_count_to_compile_aggregate_expression , min_count_to_compile_sort_description settings , by default their values equals 3. To avoid unnecessary recompilation, we use the LRU cache for the JIT-compiled code.

JIT compilation can transform dynamic configuration into static configuration:

Compile evaluation of multiple expressions. Example: SELECT a + b * c + 5 FROM test_table; .

. Compile aggregate functions in GROUP BY operator. Example: SELECT sum(a), avg(b), count(c) FROM test_table; .

. Compile comparator in ORDER BY. Example: SELECT * FROM test_table ORDER BY a, b, c; .

In all cases, we transform dynamic configuration into static.

Not all functions and algorithms can be easily compiled. JIT compilation has its own costs: compilation time, memory, and maintenance. But nevertheless, it can greatly improve performance in a lot of special cases where it can be applied.

In ClickHouse, JIT compilation for expression evaluation improves performance in 1.5-3 times (for some cases, more than 20 times). JIT compilation for aggregation improves performance in 1.15-2 times. JIT compilation for ORDER BY comparator improves performance in 1.15-1.5 times.