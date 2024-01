Archive - ClickHouse Sub-Processors and Affiliates

Last Updated: May 15, 2023

ClickHouse and its Affiliates may engage the following entities to process Customer Personal Data. Capitalized terms not defined on this page have the meanings ascribed to them by the terms set forth in the ClickHouse Terms of Service or the written agreement between Customer and ClickHouse, as applicable.

Cloud Providers

Third Party Processor Description of Processing Data Types Location Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud hosting and infrastructure provider Customer Selected ClickHouse’s Cloud Service runs on hosting and infrastructure resources provided by AWS. AWS hosts Customer Personal Data that Customer ingests for processing by the Cloud Services. Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Cloud hosting and infrastructure provider ClickHouse’s Cloud Service runs on hosting and infrastructure resources provided by GCP. GCP hosts Customer Personal Data that Customer ingests for processing by the Cloud Services. Customer Selected

Account Administration; Service and User Management

Third Party Processor Description of Processing Data Types Location Amazon Web Services (AWS) Customer account administration and management of services and users (i.e., hosting of the control plane) The control plane for ClickHouse Cloud is hosted at AWS. The control plane is an intermediary layer in which user credentials (e.g., usernames) and related services and access levels (per user) are processed. United States of America

ClickHouse Affiliates Description of Processing Location ClickHouse, Inc. Provision of technical services, support services, and supporting the provision, management and maintenance of the Cloud Services. United States of America

To subscribe to updates, you must send an email to [email protected] with a subject line “Subscribe to Sub-Processor Updates” and includes the following information in the text of the email: (i) the email address for notification of updates and (ii) the full name of the legal entity on whose behalf you are subscribing. By submitting this information, you represent that you have all necessary rights to provide this information to ClickHouse. By subscribing to receive updates about this page, you will be notified by email about changes to Clickhouse’s Third-Party Sub-processors and ClickHouse Affiliates that may be involved in processing your Customer Personal Data.