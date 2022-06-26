ARCHIVE: ClickHouse Cloud Service Level Agreement

Last updated: December 6, 2022

This ClickHouse Cloud Service Level Agreement (“SLA”) is the service level policy for the ClickHouse Cloud Service (“ClickHouse Cloud”) and applies separately to each account using ClickHouse Cloud. This SLA sets forth the service level terms and conditions for ClickHouse Cloud customers whose agreement governing the use of ClickHouse Cloud (the “Agreement”) or Order Form references this SLA. Capitalized terms used herein but not defined herein shall have the meanings set forth in the Agreement. We will not modify the terms of your SLA during the initial term of your subscription; however, if you renew your subscription, the version of this SLA that is current at the time of renewal will apply throughout your renewal term.

ClickHouse Cloud Availability

ClickHouse will use commercially reasonable efforts to make each Service available with a Monthly Uptime Percentage set forth below during any monthly billing cycle (the “Availability Target”).

Monthly Uptime Percentage Service Credit Less than 99.9% but equal to or greater than 99.0% 10% Less than 99.0%but equal to or greater than 95.0% 25% Less than 95.0% 50%

Service Credits are calculated as a percentage of the total charges paid by you for the Service in the affected ClickHouse Cloud region for the monthly billing cycle in which the Availability Target was not met.

We will apply any Service Credits only against future ClickHouse Cloud payments otherwise due from you. Service Credits will not entitle you to any refund or other payment from ClickHouse. Service Credits will be applicable and issued only if the credit amount for the applicable monthly billing cycle is greater than one dollar ($1 USD). Service Credits may not be transferred or applied to any other account. Your sole and exclusive remedy for any failure of ClickHouse to meet the Availability Target is the receipt of a Service Credit (if eligible) in accordance with the terms of this SLA.

Credit Request and Payment Procedures

To receive a Service Credit, you must

(1) open a support ticket with the ClickHouse Cloud Support within 24 hours of first becoming aware of an Unavailability incident and

(2) submit your claim and all required information by the end of the month immediately following the month in which the Availability Target was not met. Your claim requesting credit must include all of the following information:

the words “SLA Credit Request” in the subject line;

the dates and times of each Unavailability incident;

the affected Service and account; and

your supporting evidence that document the errors and corroborate your claim(s) of Unavailability (any confidential or sensitive information in such evidence should be removed or replaced with asterisks).

If the claim for failure to meet the Availability Target is confirmed by us, then we will issue the Service Credit to you during the next applicable billing cycle following the month in which your request is confirmed. Your failure to provide the credit request and other information as required above will disqualify you from receiving a Service Credit.

Exclusions

The Availability Target does not apply to Unavailability that is directly or indirectly caused by or results from: (i) by factors outside of our reasonable control, including any force majeure event or Internet access or related problems at your site or between your site and ClickHouse Cloud; (ii) services, hardware, or software provided by a third party over which we do not have direct control including, without limitation, the cloud platform services on which ClickHouse Cloud runs; (iii) your failure (or the failure of a third party acting on your behalf to) to follow the configuration and operational recommendations described in the Documentation including, without limitation, failure to properly use, scale or configure ClickHouse Cloud or to follow appropriate security practices; (iv) your equipment, software or other technology; (v) the suspension and termination of your right to use ClickHouse Cloud in accordance with the Agreement; or (vi) scheduled upgrades, or scheduled or emergency maintenance; (vii) your use of any ClickHouse Cloud features that are identified as “experimental” or any preview, pre-release, beta or trial version of ClickHouse Cloud.

Definitions

"Monthly Uptime Percentage" for a given Service is calculated by subtracting from 100% the percentage of one-minute intervals during the monthly billing cycle in which the Service was Unavailable. If you have been running the Service for only part of the month, your Service is assumed to be 100% available for the portion of the month that it was not running.

A “Service Credit” is a dollar credit, calculated as set forth above, that we may credit back to an eligible, active ClickHouse Cloud account.

"Unavailable" and “Unavailability” mean that multiple connection attempts to a running Service during a one-minute interval are unsuccessful.