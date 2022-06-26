ARCHIVE: ClickHouse Information Security Addendum

This Addendum sets forth the terms and conditions related to ClickHouse’s protection of Customer Data processed by the Cloud Services (if applicable) or data (if any) provided by Customer to ClickHouse in connection with the delivery of Support Services or Consulting Services (if applicable) (collectively “Customer Information”). ClickHouse shall process and protect Customer Information in accordance with the applicable Data Processing Addendum and this Addendum. Accordingly, Customer Information shall not be “Confidential Information”, as such term is defined under the Agreement. Capitalized terms not defined in this Addendum shall have the meanings set forth in the applicable Agreement.

ClickHouse shall maintain an information security program that is designed to protect the security, confidentiality, and integrity of Customer Information (the “ClickHouse Information Security Program“). The ClickHouse Information Security Program will be implemented on an organization-wide basis. The ClickHouse Information Security Program will be designed to ensure ClickHouse’s compliance with data protection laws and regulations applicable to ClickHouse’s performance under the applicable Data Processing Addendum, and shall include the safeguards set forth below, which substantially conform to the ISO/IEC 27002 control framework (the “ClickHouse Information Security Controls”).